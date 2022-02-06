Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo and Chairman Senate Mohammad Sadiq Sanjarani address the FC personnel at the FC camp in Naushki on Sunday. Photo Courtesy: Twitter

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo has said that by the grace of Allah, Pakistan’s security forces are number one in the world who fought the enemy with their courage and bravery in every difficult time and inflicted a humiliating defeat to enemies and their cronies.

“The terror incidents in Noshki and Panjgur are its clear example, where the FC soldiers sacrificed their lives for the protection of the homeland and defeated the terrorists who carried out cowardly attacks,” he maintained. He expressed these views while addressing the FC personnel at the FC camp in Naushki on Sunday.

Chairman Senate Mohammad Sadiq Sanjarani, Provincial Ministers Abdul Khaliq Hazara, Mir Naseebullah Marri, Mohammad Khan Lehri, Mir Zia Langau, Senator Kauhda Babar, Agha Umar Ahmadzai, Member Provincial Assembly Mir Babu Rahim Mengal, former provincial minister Mir Abdul Karim Noshirwani, Chief Secretary Matahar Niaz Rana and Commissioner Rakhshan Division were also present on the occasion.

The chief minister said that our security personnel were carrying out their duty of protecting the homeland in difficult areas hundreds of miles away from their homes and children.

“They are also from Balochistan, Punjab, Sindh and KPK. We salute them. They are our proud capital and the enemy cannot discourage or intimidate our forces by any means,” he said.

The chief minister said on February 2, our FC personnel were not ready for a terrorist attack but they gave humiliating defeat to the terrorists, adding that this was a great achievement that gave us a chance to be proud of our FC Police and Levies.

He observed that before 2013, people could not move freely in some different parts of the province because they had fright and fear.

But now educational institutions are open, businesses are running, investments are coming in and job opportunities are growing, Bizenjo added.

On the occasion, Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjarani also addressed the FC men and paid rich tributes to them.

Later, the chief minister, chairman senate, provincial ministers and chief secretary met the FC men one by one and expressed solidarity with them and encouraged them.

The chief minister also met the young man of FC who alone brought the last three terrorists to justice.

Earlier on arrival at the FC Camp, Commandant FC Colonel Waqas received the guests and FC’s well-armed contingent presented guard of honor. The guests visited the memorial and laid flowers and prayed for the eternal peace for the martyrs.

On the occasion, they were briefed by the Commandant FC regarding incident on February 2.