Security Forces eliminate five terrorists in North Waziristan

Security Forces kill five terrorists in Intelligence Based Operation (IBO) in North Waziristan on Sunday. Image: File

Security Forces have eliminated five terrorists in Intelligence Based Operation (IBO) in North Waziristan on Sunday, Inter-Services Public Relations in a tweet said.

The slain terrorists have been identified as Habib Nawaz, Waheed Ullah, Abdur Rehman, and Muhammad Ullah while identity of 5th terrorist is in progress, the ISPR added

Weapons and ammunition including SMGs, hand grenades and rounds have also been recovered from their possession.

On February 16, 2022, six terrorists were also killed by Security Forces in heavy exchange of fire during an IBO on terrorist hideout in Buleda, Balochistan, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a tweet said

The terrorists were involved in recent terrorist activities in Kech. The cache of arms & ammunition recovered from the terrorist hideout, it further said.

10 soldiers were martyred in a terrorist attack on a check post in Kech District on January 27, 2022, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

According to a statement issued by the military’s media affairs wing further that the “fire raid” by terrorists occurred on the night of Jan 25-26.

“During intense exchange of fire, one terrorist was killed and several injured. While repulsing terrorists’ fire raid, 10 soldiers embraced martyrdom,” the statement said.