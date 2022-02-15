Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

15th Feb, 2022. 11:31 am
Security forces foiled suicidal attempt in NW, militant killed

A terrorist was killed by security forces while making a suicidal attempt to enter into a military post in Dossali in North Waziristan (NW) district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

A statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said that the terrorist was killed as he tried to lob a grenade and fired small arms.

While appreciating the prompt action, ISPR said that the troops were alert and prepared for the situation and foiled the attempt.

The military’s media wing also said that weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the attacker, Sharif.

“Locals of the area appreciated the prompt response of the security forces and expressed their full support to eliminate the menace of terrorism from the area”, it added.

ISPR also maintained that the militant was actively involved in terrorist activities against the security forces.

