Security forces kill terrorist in North Waziristan: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: The media wing of armed forces, Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Saturday said security forces conducted an intelligence based operation on reported presence of terrorists in Spinwam tehsil of North Waziristan district and killed one terrorist during intense exchange of fire, Bol news reported.

The ISPR said weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorist. The suspect was allegedly involved in terrorist activities against security forces.

Locals of the area appreciated the operation and expressed their full support to eliminate the menace of terrorism from the area, said the ISPR.

Meanwhile, taking preemptive action against the possible terrorism, the Counter Terrorism Department of Punjab police arrested four suspected terrorists during 37 intelligence-based operations in different areas of Lahore.

The CTD spokesperson said the terrorists belonged to banned outfits. Weapons, explosive material and detonator devices were recovered from their possession, he said.

He said 39 suspects were taken into custody for interrogation during the operations.

On February 24, the security forces had conducted an intelligence based operation in Madi Khel, North Waziristan district, on reports of a weapons and ammunition cache.

During the search operation, a large quantity of weapons and ammunition was recovered, said the ISPR.