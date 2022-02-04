Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

04th Feb, 2022. 09:13 pm
Security forces kill three terrorists during clearance operation in Ketch

Three terrorists killed during clearance operation in Ketch. Image: File

Security forces have killed 3 terrorists during clearance operation in Ketch, two most wanted terrorists were also killed in Panjgur incident, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) tweeted on Friday.

Meanwhile, Security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in the Ghulam Khan Khel area of North Waziristan district, on reports of a terrorists’ hideout in the area.

Read more: ‘Terrorists with help of RAW trying to sabotage peace in Pakistan

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), a large number of weapons, ammunition and improvised explosive devices (IEDs) were recovered from the terrorists’ hide during the operation, said Radio Pakistan.

The recovered weapons and ammunition include sub-machine guns, hand grenades, RPG-7 rockets, the material used in the preparation of IEDs, communication equipment and hundreds of multiple calibre rounds.

Earlier, Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid had said that some militant groups, with the help of the Indian spy agency RAW, are trying to sabotage peace in Pakistan.

Late on Wednesday evening, some terrorists had attempted to attack security forces’ camps in Balochistan’s Panjgur and Naushki in two separate attacks, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

Read more: Last Instagram post of Captain Bilal Khalil Shaheed has everyone in tears

At least 13 Terrorists were killed and seven security personnel, including an officer, had martyred during the armed attacks on two security forces camps in Noshki and Panjgur districts and security forces operations, the ISPR confirmed Thursday night.

