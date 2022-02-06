Security forces ready to give befitting response to any terrorist activity: Rashid

Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid on Sunday said the security forces are ready to give a befitting response to any terrorist activity in the country.

Addressing media in Islamabad, he paid tribute to security forces for killing 20 terrorists in 72 hours.

Regretting the opposition’s attitude, the minister said it is fortunate that they were talking about chaos in the country even on Kashmir Day.

Brushing aside talks of the presidential system, Rashid said the current opposition is not in a position to bring no confidence against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He added that in the recent meeting of the opposition parties, the major character of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), Maulana Fazlur Rehman, was ignored. The minister said the opposition’s efforts are just aimed at staying alive in the news.

