Web Desk BOL News

04th Feb, 2022. 12:17 pm
Security forces recover weapons, IEDs in North Waziristan IBO

Security forces

Security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation in the Ghulam Khan Khel area of North Waziristan district. Image: File

Security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in the Ghulam Khan Khel area of North Waziristan district, on reports of a terrorists’ hideout in the area.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations(ISPR), a large number of weapons, ammunition and improvised explosive devices (IEDs) were recovered from the terrorists’ hide during the operation, said Radio Pakistan.

The recovered weapons and ammunition include sub-machine guns, hand grenades, RPG-7 rockets, the material used in the preparation of IEDs, communication equipment and hundreds of multiple calibre rounds.

Read more: Nation stands united behind security forces to defeat terrorists: PM Imran

Earlier, Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid had said that some militant groups, with the help of the Indian spy agency RAW, are trying to sabotage peace in Pakistan.

Late on Wednesday evening, some terrorists had attempted to attack security forces’ camps in Balochistan’s Panjgur and Naushki in two separate attacks, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

At least 13 Terrorists were killed and seven security personnel, including an officer, had martyred during the armed attacks on two security forces camps in Noshki and Panjgur districts and security forces operations, the ISPR confirmed Thursday night.

