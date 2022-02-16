Seminary student records his testimony against Mufti Aziz before court

The victim student of Jamia manzoorul Islam on Wednesday recorded his testimony before the trial court and stated that Mufti Azizur Rehman lured him into committing sexual acts with him for three years with promises of help in passing his exams.

Sabir Shah said he got admission to the Jamia Manzoorul Islamia in 2012, where he continued to receive his religious education.

He said that during the exams, Mufti Rehman had accused him and another student of cheating by getting someone else to sit for the exams. “Over this, I was also banned from giving exams at the Wafaqul Madaris for three years,” he added.

According to the victim, Mufti Rehman then blackmailed him to engage in “immoral activities” with him, luring him with hopes of help in passing his exams.

“But despite a passage of three years, during which I was assaulted every Friday, he did nothing and started to blackmail me more,” he added.

He said no action was taken against Mufti Rehman when he tried to raise the issue with the administration of Jamia Manzoor ul Islamia, who had refused to believe him. Following this, he continued to meet Mufti Rehman in his office and recorded audio and video evidence of their interactions.

He said Mufti Rehman was fired from his job after proofs were presented to the administration and the video of the occurrence got viral, adding that his sons allegedly threatened him with “dire consequences” to silence him.

I also recorded my video statement that the accused persons will kill me after the video was released on social media by someone, he said, adding that he also recorded five telephonic conversations.

He said a few days after the lodging of FIR, the accused persons namely Altaf-ur-Rehman, Attique-ur-Rehman, Lateef-ur-Rehman, Abdullah along with two unknown persons chased him, and tried to kill him but he ran away to save his life.

The court of judicial magistrate Sarfraz Anjum deferred the hearing and directed the defense counsel to come up for cross examination on next date of hearing.

North Cantonment police had on June 17,2021 had registered a first information report on charges of sexual assault and criminal intimidation against Mufti Rehman on the complaint of his student.

The cleric had gone into hiding after registration of the case but police managed to arrest him from Mianwali.

The student had shared a video clip of the sexual assault with police and the seminary administration as proof. In his complaint, the student had alleged that Mufti Rehman got him and another student expelled on the charge of cheating in examinations of Wafaqul Madaris for three years.