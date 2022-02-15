Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

15th Feb, 2022. 03:05 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

Setback for Islamabad United after players suffer from injuries

Web Desk BOL News

15th Feb, 2022. 03:05 pm
islamabad united

Islamabad United has suffered huge blows in the ongoing seventh edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) as some players withdrew while others have been forced to sit out amid injuries.

Earlier today, United opener Alex Hales has decided to withdraw from the tournament due to personal reasons.

Meanwhile, skipper Shadab Khan, Zeehan Zameer and Muhammad Akhlaq are suffering from injuries. Medical reports are expected to be revealed by afternoon.

Shadab has a groin injury, while Zameer and Akhlaq have side and leg injuries.

A decision on the team will be made when the medical reports of the three players are reviewed, according to the franchise spokeswoman.

Colin Munro, a foreign player, is also having fitness concerns and will be evaluated today. He had injured his right arm during a training session a few days before.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz, an Afghan cricketer, will shortly depart for national duty and will be replaced by England’s Will Jacks.

Liam Dawson had previously taken over for Paul Stirling, who had left for national service on February 7.

Follow BOL News for Latest PSL 2022 Updates – Click Here

Read More

5 hours ago
PGA players considering team-event series: reports

Members of the US PGA Tour's Player Advisory Council are considering the...
5 hours ago
Tim David likely to be picked for Pakistan tour

Tim David is likely to make his way to the Australian white-ball...
5 hours ago
Wasim Akram opens up about his talk with Babar

Karachi Kings president Wasim Akram started trending on Twitter after a video...
7 hours ago
New Zealand dominates day one after Henry downs seven

On day one of the first Test in Christchurch, New Zealand overpowered...
9 hours ago
Islamabad United announces replacement for Alex Hales

Islamabad United has announced Nasir Nawaz as a temporary replacement for Alex...
20 hours ago
PSL 7: Ahsan Ali back back in Quetta Gladiators squad

PSL 7: Due to a thumb injury, Quetta Gladiators batsman Ahsan Ali...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

meteorologist
2 mins ago
Viral Video: Boyfriend proposes his meteorologist girl on camera

Mary Lee, a meteorologist, was shooting a piece at the KPIX 5...
Naimal Khawar and Hamza Ali Abbasi's PDA Chat rolled out
4 mins ago
Naimal Khawar and Hamza Ali Abbasi’s PDA Chat rolled out

The most adored celebrity couple, Naimal Khawar and Hamza Ali Abbasi have...
China opposes attempts to undermine Kazakhstan's stability: envoy
6 mins ago
China opposes attempts to undermine Kazakhstan’s stability: envoy

UNITED NATIONS, Feb. 17 (Xinhua) -- China is opposed to attempts to...
Kate Middleton
10 mins ago
Queen overturned long-standing rule for Kate Middleton’s, Prince William kids

The Queen was reported to have intervened firmly to overturn a long-standing...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600