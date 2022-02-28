Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

28th Feb, 2022. 11:08 pm
Shab e Meraj 2022: All You Need to Know About The Sacred Night

Shab e Meraj 2022: All You Need to Know About The Sacred Night

This miraculous journey of Meraj took place in two parts.

First, Prophet Mohammad (S.A.W.W) went from Makkah (Kaaba) to Jerusalem (Masjid Al-Aqsa).

Then he (S.A.W.W) was ascension to the heavens by Allah.

The night started off with leader of all Angels Jibrael (A.S.) appearing before the Prophet (S.A.W.W).

Subsequently, he took Mohammad (S.A.W.W) from the Masjid Al-Haram (Kaaba) to the Masjid Al-Aqsa in Jerusalem.

This part of Prophet’s (S.A.W.W) journey is mentioned in Quran:

“Exalted is He who took His Servant by night from al-Masjid al-Haram to al-Masjid al-Aqsa, whose surroundings We have blessed, to show him of Our signs. Indeed, He is the Hearing, the Seeing.” (Surah Al-Isra 17:1)

The mode of transportation used for this commute in the middle of the night was an animal, similar to horse, called Al-Burraq which was sent by Allah from Jannah (Paradise).

After riding this heavenly ride, he (S.A.W.W) reached Masjid Al-Aqsa from Masjid al-Haram in just a second.

On reaching Masjid Al-Aqsa, Prophet Mohammad (S.A.W.W) realized that all the other Prophets, who came before him, were already present there.

These Prophets includes Ibrahim (A.S.), Isa (A.S.), Musa (A.S.) and all other Prophets.

Over here Mohammad (S.A.W.W) led all of the Prophets in two Rakat prayer.

PROPHET’S ASCENSION TO HEAVENS

In the second part of Isra and Mairaj, Jibrael (A.S.) took Prophet (S.A.W.) to the heavens.

Through his ascension, Prophet Mohammad (S.A.W.W) stopped by all seven layers of the heaven/sky.

Messenger of Allah (S.A.W.W) met the following great Prophets on each heaven:

  1. On first heaven, Prophet Adam (A.S.)
  2. On second heaven, Prophet Isa (A.S.) and Prophet Yahya (A.S.)
  3. The third heaven, Prophet Yusuf (A.S.)
  4. Fourth heaven, Prophet Idris (A.S.)
  5. Fifth heaven, Prophet Haroon (A.S.)
  6. Sixth heaven, Prophet Musa (A.S.)
  7. Seventh heaven, Prophet Ibrahim (A.S.)

GIFTS OF ISRA AND MERAJ

The Messenger of Allah (S.A.W.W) was given three things during this blessed journey:

1-     Five daily Prayers (which equal to the reward of fifty daily Prayers). (Sahih Bukhari: 7517)

2-     Concluding verses of Surah Al-Baqarah (Last Two Verses).

3-     Allah’s Promise that the sins of the Ummah of Mohammad (S.A.W.) would be forgiven except those who died associating partners with Allah. (Sahih Muslim: 173)

