Shab e Meraj 2022: All You Need to Know About The Sacred Night

This miraculous journey of Meraj took place in two parts.

First, Prophet Mohammad (S.A.W.W) went from Makkah (Kaaba) to Jerusalem (Masjid Al-Aqsa).

Then he (S.A.W.W) was ascension to the heavens by Allah.

The night started off with leader of all Angels Jibrael (A.S.) appearing before the Prophet (S.A.W.W).

Subsequently, he took Mohammad (S.A.W.W) from the Masjid Al-Haram (Kaaba) to the Masjid Al-Aqsa in Jerusalem.

This part of Prophet’s (S.A.W.W) journey is mentioned in Quran:

“Exalted is He who took His Servant by night from al-Masjid al-Haram to al-Masjid al-Aqsa, whose surroundings We have blessed, to show him of Our signs. Indeed, He is the Hearing, the Seeing.” (Surah Al-Isra 17:1)

The mode of transportation used for this commute in the middle of the night was an animal, similar to horse, called Al-Burraq which was sent by Allah from Jannah (Paradise).

After riding this heavenly ride, he (S.A.W.W) reached Masjid Al-Aqsa from Masjid al-Haram in just a second.

On reaching Masjid Al-Aqsa, Prophet Mohammad (S.A.W.W) realized that all the other Prophets, who came before him, were already present there.

These Prophets includes Ibrahim (A.S.), Isa (A.S.), Musa (A.S.) and all other Prophets.

Over here Mohammad (S.A.W.W) led all of the Prophets in two Rakat prayer.

PROPHET’S ASCENSION TO HEAVENS