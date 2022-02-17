Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

17th Feb, 2022. 12:26 pm
Shah Mahmood Qureshi addresses Pakistani community at Expo 2020

PM Imran’s upcoming visit to Russia will give impetus to bilateral ties: FM Qureshi

Minister for Foreign Affairs Shah Mahmood Qureshi. Image: AFP

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi visited the Pakistan Pavilion at Expo 2020 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and addressed the Pakistani community during his visit.

Pakistan ambassador to the UAE, Afzal Mahmood, Pakistan Consul General Dubai Consulate, Ahmed Amjad Ali, and other senior embassy officials accompanied the foreign minister during his visit.

Read more: FM Shah Mahmood Qureshi urges opposition to ‘unite’ for South Punjab province

The minister maintained that the purpose of his visit was Expo 2020 and also he wanted to meet the Pakistani community in UAE.

In a tweet, the Foreign Minister said, “Pleased to be in UAE and to have met members of Pakistan’s diaspora”.

He also wrote that over 1.5 million Pakistanis have been currently residing in UAE and it is due to the strong bond that both countries share.

“It is their drive and determination that continues to serve as a bond between UAE & Pakistan, as we celebrate 50 years of friendship”, he added.

While addressing the community, Foreign Minister maintained that it is Prime Minister Imran Khan’s vision to look after the Pakistanis living abroad.

“PTI government is keen to work for the welfare of Pakistani community”, he added.

Read more: Shah Mahmood Qureshi appointed as Vice Chairman of PTI once again

Not only this, Qureshi also strongly condemned the terrorist incident in UAE and expressed solidarity with the UAE government.

