Shah Mahmood Qureshi addresses Pakistani community at Expo 2020

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi visited the Pakistan Pavilion at Expo 2020 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and addressed the Pakistani community during his visit.

Pakistan ambassador to the UAE, Afzal Mahmood, Pakistan Consul General Dubai Consulate, Ahmed Amjad Ali, and other senior embassy officials accompanied the foreign minister during his visit.

The minister maintained that the purpose of his visit was Expo 2020 and also he wanted to meet the Pakistani community in UAE.

In a tweet, the Foreign Minister said, “Pleased to be in UAE and to have met members of Pakistan’s diaspora”.

He also wrote that over 1.5 million Pakistanis have been currently residing in UAE and it is due to the strong bond that both countries share.

Pleased to be in the #UAE and to have met members of Pakistan’s diaspora. UAE is home to over 1.5m Pakistanis and it is their drive and determination that continues to serve as a bond between UAE & Pakistan, as we celebrate 50 years of friendship. #PakUAEAt50 🇵🇰 🇦🇪 pic.twitter.com/c3qkCUBpbQ — Shah Mahmood Qureshi (@SMQureshiPTI) February 17, 2022

“It is their drive and determination that continues to serve as a bond between UAE & Pakistan, as we celebrate 50 years of friendship”, he added.

While addressing the community, Foreign Minister maintained that it is Prime Minister Imran Khan’s vision to look after the Pakistanis living abroad.

“PTI government is keen to work for the welfare of Pakistani community”, he added.

Not only this, Qureshi also strongly condemned the terrorist incident in UAE and expressed solidarity with the UAE government.