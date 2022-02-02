Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

02nd Feb, 2022. 03:21 pm

Shah Rukh Khan to appear in Rajkumar Hirani’s next

Actor Shah Rukh Khan has been away from the spotlight for past many months after his son was booked under cruise drug case.

The megastar has been the King of Bollywood for nearly 3 decades and his absence from social media was hurting his fans.

As the word goes, the Dilwale star will appear in Rajkumar Hirani’s upcoming movie.

The actor right now is busy shooting Pathan and hopefully the movie will go for a wrap this month.

The so far untitled movie will land on the sets in March 2022.

“Pre-production work has already begun and a large set replicating a village in Punjab will be erected in Mumbai’s Filmcity studio”, Pinkvilla quoted a source.

Khan is one of the bankable artists in Bollywood town and the most beloved one for his fans.

After making debut in 1992, the actor has given numerous hits to industry.

