Web Desk BOL News

09th Feb, 2022. 11:41 pm
Shahid Afridi going to start his own restaurant ‘Lala Darbar’ | watch

Former Pakistan cricket team captain Shahid Afridi, often known as Boom Boom, is planning to open his own restaurant shortly.

Shahid Afridi

© Shahid Afridi Instagram

The news was delivered in an unusual manner by the sixer king himself.

Afridi shared a video to his official Instagram account in which he can be seen dressed as a chef, with a knife instead of a bat, chopping and tossing tomatoes like a pro.

The video ends with a logo that reads “Lala Darbar”.

Afridi captioned his post with “One step closer to the big announcement – Revealing Soon”.

He also told his fans to “get ready to give your taste buds a mouth-watering triple tarka”

According to sources, Afridi will launch his “Lala Darbar” restaurant in Dubai soon, where locals would be served desi food.

Have a look

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Shahid Afridi (@safridiofficial)

