SHC seeks reply over closure of Burns Road

Sindh High Court (SHC) on Monday sought a reply from the Sindh government on a petition challenging the closure of Burns Road in the night to maintain the place as the food street.

At the very outset, Justice Hassan Azhar Rizvi, head of a two-member bench asked from the state counsel whether before deciding to close the road people living in the vicinity were heard. However, the state counsel was not sure about it.

The area’s DSP traffic apprised the bench that the road was closed at 7pm by putting barriers, and in this regard, the local administration had issued a notification.

“How can administration issue the notification of closing a busy thoroughfare and declare it a food street without first seeking objections people living around it,” observed Justice Rizvi.

He observed the diversion of traffic to narrow streets of the area would cause inconvenience to the people living there and block their free movement.

The bench directed the Assistant Advocate General to submit a reply as to what process was adopted for closing the road and whether the area people were heard.

Further hearing in the matter was put off for four weeks.