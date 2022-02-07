Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Staff Reporter BOL News

07th Feb, 2022. 01:17 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

SHC seeks reply over closure of Burns Road

Staff Reporter BOL News

07th Feb, 2022. 01:17 pm

The Sindh High Court (SHC) building in Karachi. Image: File

Sindh High Court (SHC) on Monday sought a reply from the Sindh government on a petition challenging the closure of Burns Road in the night to maintain the place as the food street.

Read more: SHC orders authorities to raze three more illegal projects

At the very outset, Justice Hassan Azhar Rizvi, head of a two-member bench asked from the state counsel whether before deciding to close the road people living in the vicinity were heard. However, the state counsel was not sure about it.

The area’s DSP traffic apprised the bench that the road was closed at 7pm by putting barriers, and in this regard, the local administration had issued a notification.

“How can administration issue the notification of closing a busy thoroughfare and declare it a food street without first seeking objections people living around it,” observed Justice Rizvi.

He observed the diversion of traffic to narrow streets of the area would cause inconvenience to the people living there and block their free movement.

Read more: SHC summons director anti-encroachment dept over illegal constructions

The bench directed the Assistant Advocate General to submit a reply as to what process was adopted for closing the road and whether the area people were heard.

Further hearing in the matter was put off for four weeks.

Read More

1 hour ago
Ali Amin Gandapur’s brother disqualified from contesting LG polls

PESHAWAR: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Monday has disqualified Umar...
1 hour ago
Pakistan reports 38 more Covid-19 deaths, 3338 positive cases

At least 38 more deaths and 3338 positive cases of coronavirus had...
2 hours ago
Opposition’s conspiracies, huddles can’t succeed against PM: Fawad

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry said that conspiracies,...
2 hours ago
Pakistan sets highest daily vaccination record in three days

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar who is also chief...
3 hours ago
PM Imran declares China ‘Pakistan’s Iron brother’

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan underscored that China is Pakistan's steadfast partner,...
12 hours ago
Shehbaz took him into confidence regarding meeting with Asif and Bilawal, claims Fazl

Chief of Pakistan Democratic Movement Maulana Fazl-ur- Rehman has said that the...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

23 mins ago
Hindi cinema will get back to life in coming months

The Hindi Box Office is all set to finally get some life...
35 mins ago
BAP to review its alliance with PTI if not given more share in federal cabinet

QUETTA:  The Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) on Monday threatened to leave the...
43 mins ago
Australia to provide tax breaks for COVID-19 test costs

CANBERRA - Australian Treasurer Josh Frydenberg said  on Monday that the government...
44 mins ago
LHC dismisses petition seeking ban on PUBG in Pakistan

LAHORE: Due to the non-appearance of the petitioner' lawyer, the Lahore High...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600