Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Staff Reporter BOL News

11th Feb, 2022. 09:14 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

Shehbaz had never been director of Ramzan Sugar Mills, SECP official testifies before court

Staff Reporter BOL News

11th Feb, 2022. 09:14 pm

Leader of Opposition in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif . Image: File

An official of the Security Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) on Friday testified before an accountability court as a prosecution witness and maintained that Leader of Opposition in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif had never been a director of Ramzan Sugar Mills.

Read more: Shehbaz’s case: Farrukh says resolution to be tabled in NA for open court hearing

Answering several queries of the defence, SECP additional registrar Ghulam Mustafa said the record submitted by him before the court did not show that Shehbaz ever held the office of the sugar mill’s director or received any monetary benefit from the accounts of the mills.

At this, Shehbaz, who was present in the court, abruptly said that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had wanted to make him director of all the companies in Pakistan.

The courtroom echoed with laughter when Presiding Judge Naseem Virk, in a lighter vein, asked Shehbaz whether he would accept the directorship of all companies if offered.

With the judge’s permission, Shehbaz went on to say that all the allegations leveled in the reference of the NAB had already been declared false in an investigation carried out against him and his family in London by the National Crime Agency (NCA). He said the NAB had supplied its whole record to the NCA but the latter found no criminal activity in the business of his family.

Shehbaz said he developed assets in London as he was forced to live in exile during the dictatorship of Gen Musharraf.

The judge adjourned further hearing of the money laundering reference till Feb 18 after the defence counsel completed the cross-examination of the prosecution witness.

The judge directed the prosecution to produce more witnesses on the next hearing.

Shehbaz’s son Hamza also appeared before the court.

Read more: Imran used every institute against Shehbaz Sharif: Marriyum

In its reference, the NAB alleged that the family members and benamidars of Shehbaz received fake foreign remittances of billions in their personal bank accounts. In addition to these remittances, the bureau said, billions of rupees were laundered by way of foreign pay orders, which were deposited in personal bank accounts of his sons Hamza and Suleman.

Read More

27 mins ago
Car sales decline 25% in January

KARACHI: Pakistan car sales, including the sales of non-Pama members declined 25...
29 mins ago
Lancashire has signed Tim David for Vitality Blast 2022

Tim David, a Singaporean, has joined Lancashire for the Vitality Blast 2022...
31 mins ago
MoU signed for livestock extension workers’ promotion

LAHORE: The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) and Farmers Development...
44 mins ago
The Realme C35 debuts with a 50MP primary camera.

Realme has officially introduced the Realme C35, a new low-cost smartphone in...
48 mins ago
PSL 7: Shaheen Afridi open up about Zaman Khan's last over against Islamabad United

PSL 7: Shaheen Afridi, captain of the Lahore Qalandars, has revealed the...
53 mins ago
The Realme 9 Pro+ may be seen in live images with a color-changing design.

The Sunrise Blue model of the Realme 9 Pro+ will be available...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Prince William
5 mins ago
Prince William was called “naughty” after meeting with UAE police,

Following his recent solo tour to the United Arab Emirates, Prince William...
Misbah-ul-Haq
6 mins ago
PAK VS AUS: ‘I don’t think this will be a very easy one for Pakistan,’ says Misbah-ul-Haq

PAK VS AUS: Misbah-ul-Haq, the former Pakistan captain and head coach believe...
Adele
17 mins ago
Does Adele have baby plans for next year?

Adele discusses everything from engagement rumors to her canceled Las Vegas stint...
Shahid Afridi
18 mins ago
Shahid Afridi: Mohammad Rizwan and Shadab Khan can become Pakistan captain

Mohammad Rizwan and Shadab Khan, according to former Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi,...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600