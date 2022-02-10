A special court (Central-I) on Thursday handed over copies of challan (investigation report) and other relevant documents to Leader of Opposition in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif and his son Hamza fixing Feb 18 for their indictment in a sugar scam and money-laundering inquiry.

Both Shehbaz and Hamza appeared before the court along with their legal team.

Read more: Always wear helmet before going to people, Maryam tells PM Imran

Presiding Judge Ijaz Hassan Awan directed the prosecution team of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to supply copies of the challan and other documents to the suspects.

Both suspects received the documents and their signatures were obtained on the receipt sheets.

The judge adjourned the hearing till Feb 18 and summoned the suspects for framing of charges.

The counsel of Shehbaz requested the court for a long adjournment on the pretext of the national assembly’s sessions.

However, the judge turned down the request and observed that an application for one-time exemption from appearance could be filed on behalf of Shehbaz in case of the assembly sessions.

The judge also extended the pre-arrest bail of the duo till the next hearing.

The FIA had booked Shehbaz and his sons Hamza and Suleman in November 2020 under sections 419, 420, 468, 471, 34 and 109 – financial fraud, impersonation and forgery – of the PPC and 5(2) and 5(3) – criminal misconduct – of Prevention of Corruption Act and r/w 3/4 of Anti Money Laundering Act.

Suleman is absconding in the United Kingdom.

The challan submitted by the FIA comprises 66 pages along with seven additional volumes comprising 4,370 pages of documentary evidence.

The FIA has nominated Shehbaz and his sons — Hamza and Suleman — as the principal accused in the case. Fourteen others have also been named in the FIR.

Read more: PTI would clean sweep 2023 general elections, claims Shafqat Mahmood

Initially, Shehbaz and Hamza got pre-arrest bail from a special court for banking offences, however, later had to approach the special court (Central-I) after the former court decided a question of jurisdiction raised by the prosecution.