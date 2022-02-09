Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

09th Feb, 2022. 10:41 am
Shehbaz Sharif claims it will be worse for people if PTI regime stays longer

PML-N President and Opposition Leader in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif. Image: File

Opposition Leader in National Assembly and President of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Shehbaz Sharif said that it would be worse for the people of Pakistan if the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) regime stayed longer.

Read more: Shehbaz urges MQM to rethink its alliance with PTI government

Shehbaz took to Twitter on Wednesday morning and said “After inflicting misery on the people in the form of mini-budget, Niazi regime is now planning to impose new taxes of Rs430 billion in the next budget including revision of tax slabs and [a] further increase in power tariffs.”

“Longer this regime stays, the worse it will be for people,” he added.

Yesterday, the PML-N leader had urged the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) to think about Pakistan and reconsider its alliance with the PTI government, which was destroying the country’s economy.

He had said this while speaking with the media following a meeting with MQM-P Deputy Convener Amir Khan and other party members, who called on him in Lahore on Tuesday.

Shehbaz had maintained that the people’s lives had become miserable due to inflation, additional taxes, rising electricity and gas prices.

He had claimed that the former prime minister Nawaz Sharif had initiated projects worth billions of rupees for Karachi.

Read more: Shehbaz Sharif calls Rs2.52 hike in electricity tariff a ‘heartless’ move

The MQM-P leaders should think about Pakistan and part their ways from the present government, which was destroying everything, he had added.

