Shehbaz Sharif, Asif Ali Zardari and Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman meet at the residence of Shehbaz Sharif at Model Town, on Wednesday in Lahore. Image: File

Former President Asif Ali Zardari has said if a no-confidence motion succeeded, Mian Shehbaz Sharif would be prime minister of Pakistan.

Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman and Mian Nawaz Sharif have also approved the name of Shehbaz for the premiership.

This was decided in a meeting of the PML-N, PPP and JUI-F held at the residence of Shehbaz Sharif at Model Town, on Wednesday in Lahore.

The three bigs – Asif Ali Zardari, Mian Shehbaz Sharif and Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman – also discussed the required number of parliamentarians for the success of no-trust motion and they have expressed satisfaction over the required number.

They agreed to bring the no-confidence motion first against Prime Minister Imran Khan and further consented to bring the motion unexpectedly.

Zaradri will finalize his strategy for talks with Chaudhry brothers.

Meanwhile, Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman has reached the residence of the Chaudhry brothers and discussed the political situation.

Earlier on Tuesday, Opposition Leader in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif and Former President Asif Ali Zardari discussed different options including a no-confidence motion to oust the PTI government.

However, both leaders could not have reached any consensus against the PTI government. However, they have agreed to meet again to chalk out a joint strategy against the government.

Shehbaz Sharif, who is also President of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) along with his senior party leaders and a delegation of the JUI-F in Lahore on Tuesday reached the Bilawal House where Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leaders received them.

Shehbaz Sharif and Asif Ali Zardari had an important meeting and discussed the current political and economic issues particularly surging inflation.

The senior leaders of the PML-N, PPP and JUI-F were also present in the meeting.

The PML-N presented a proposal that if 10 to 15 PTI dissident parliamentarians resigned, the government would lose simple majority, resultantly the opposition could move a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

However, the PPP disagreed with the proposal and feared that if the National Assembly Speaker refused to accept their resignations, the opposition would face an awkward situation, and may lose the confidence of the people in the opposition.

The PPP leadership was of the opinion that the reputation of the opposition was at the stake so they would have to take every step with due deliberation.

The PPP suggested that a no-trust motion should first be moved against the NA speaker if it was succeeded then a no-confidence motion could be tabled against the prime minister.

The PML-N insisted on the no-trust motion against the prime minister however, it assured the PPP leadership of placing its suggestion before the party supremo Mian Nawaz Sharif.

After the meeting with the PPP leadership, Shehbaz Sharif telephoned Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman and informed him about the discussion took place between both the parties.