A team of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Tuesday served a summons of a special court (Central-I) at the Model Town residence of Leader of Opposition in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif for his appearance in trial proceedings of a sugar scam and money laundering inquiry.

Shehbaz and his son Hamza are on pre-arrest bail till Feb 10 granted by the trial court.

Read more: ‘Scattered PDM should care for its existence instead of no-confidence motion’

A lawyer said the issuance of the summons under section 68 of the Cr.P.C was a legal requirement after the submission of challan (investigation report) by the prosecution before the trial court.

The summons was received by the security staff at the Shehbaz residence.

The summons required Shehbaz to appear in person or through a counsel before the court on Feb 10 and also present his witnesses if wanted to contest the trial.

The FIA had booked Shehbaz and his sons Hamza and Suleman in November 2020 under sections 419, 420, 468, 471, 34 and 109 – financial fraud, impersonation and forgery – of the PPC and 5(2) and 5(3) – criminal misconduct – of Prevention of Corruption Act and r/w 3/4 of Anti Money Laundering Act. Suleman is absconding in the United Kingdom.

Read more: Shehbaz urges MQM to rethink its alliance with PTI government

Initially, Shehbaz and Hamza got pre-arrest bail from a special court for banking offence, however, later had to approach the special court (Central-I) after the former court decided a question of jurisdiction raised by the prosecution.