Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Staff Reporter BOL News

08th Feb, 2022. 11:41 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

Shehbaz summoned for trial proceedings of sugar scam, money laundering inquiry

Staff Reporter BOL News

08th Feb, 2022. 11:41 pm

Hamza Sharif (L) and Shehbaz Sharif (R). Image: File

A team of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Tuesday served a summons of a special court (Central-I) at the Model Town residence of Leader of Opposition in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif for his appearance in trial proceedings of a sugar scam and money laundering inquiry.

Shehbaz and his son Hamza are on pre-arrest bail till Feb 10 granted by the trial court.

Read more: ‘Scattered PDM should care for its existence instead of no-confidence motion’

A lawyer said the issuance of the summons under section 68 of the Cr.P.C was a legal requirement after the submission of challan (investigation report) by the prosecution before the trial court.

The summons was received by the security staff at the Shehbaz residence.

The summons required Shehbaz to appear in person or through a counsel before the court on Feb 10 and also present his witnesses if wanted to contest the trial.

The FIA had booked Shehbaz and his sons Hamza and Suleman in November 2020 under sections 419, 420, 468, 471, 34 and 109 – financial fraud, impersonation and forgery – of the PPC and 5(2) and 5(3) – criminal misconduct – of Prevention of Corruption Act and r/w 3/4 of Anti Money Laundering Act. Suleman is absconding in the United Kingdom.

Read more: Shehbaz urges MQM to rethink its alliance with PTI government

Initially, Shehbaz and Hamza got pre-arrest bail from a special court for banking offence, however, later had to approach the special court (Central-I) after the former court decided a question of jurisdiction raised by the prosecution.

Read More

2 hours ago
Long March, in-house option on cards to remove PTI govt, says Raja Pervaiz Ashraf

LAHORE: Former premier and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Central Punjab President Raja...
3 hours ago
Salon fined Rs50, 000 for incomplete make-up of woman

In an ex-parte decree, the district consumer court has imposed a fine...
4 hours ago
One killed, three injured in Dera Murad Jamali grenade attack

One man was killed and three others were injured in a hand...
6 hours ago
Contempt of court plea against Rana Sanaullah:  Petitioner asked to attach relevant documents

A contempt of court petition has been filed in the Lahore High...
6 hours ago
Senate opposition blasts absence of ministers during Question Hour

ISLAMABAD: The members of the joint opposition reprimanded the absence of ministers...
7 hours ago
Pak-Saudi Joint Mechanized Training will be conducted for two months

A contingent of Royal Saudi Land Forces (RSLF) arrived for Joint Mechanized...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

UK's Johnson under fire over 'Trumpian' attack on rival
5 mins ago
UK’s Johnson under fire over ‘Trumpian’ attack on rival

LONDON, Feb 8, 2022 (AFP) - Britain's embattled Prime Minister Boris Johnson faced...
15 mins ago
Will Smith nominated for Oscars best actor after 15 years for ‘King Richard’

Will Smith has returned to Oscar nominations after 15 years for the Best...
3 Reasons to Add Micellar Water in Your Skincare Routine
17 mins ago
3 Reasons to Add Micellar Water in Your Skincare Routine

So, what exactly is micellar water? It contains purified water and micelles,...
Mohammad Abbas
20 mins ago
Mohammad Abbas has landed himself in trouble

Mohammad Abbas, Pakistan's Test fast bowler, has gotten himself into trouble because...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600