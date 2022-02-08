Shehbaz to meet MQM-P delegation at his residence

LAHORE: Former Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif is scheduled to meet a delegation of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) at his Model Town residence on Tuesday.

The MQM-P delegation under their leaders Aamir Khan and former Karachi mayor Waseem Akhtar will meet the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader to discuss the ongoing political developments in the country, said PML-N spokesperson Maryam Aurangzeb.

Earlier, the MQM-P leaders met Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid leaders at their residence to inquire after health of Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain. In a press conference held after the meeting, Aamir Khan said that the consultation between both the parties will continue on political affairs.

The MQM-P leadership in their brief visit to Lahore are meeting different political stakeholders.

The Supreme Court of Pakistan recently disposed of MQM-P’s petition in the case pertaining to powers of the local government and directed the Sindh government to empower the LG. The apex court also declared Sections 74 and 75 of the Sindh Local Government Act null and void. The party has filed a constitutional petition in the Sindh High Court (SHC) for enforcement of the Supreme Court judgment given on its petition challenging the Sindh Local Government Act (SLGA), 2013.