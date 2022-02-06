Chief of Pakistan Democratic Movement Maulana Fazl-ur- Rehman has said that the PDM would send back this ‘illegitimate’ PTI government to packing.

He maintained that Shehbaz Sharif had taken him ( Maulana Fazlul Rehman ) into confidence regarding his meeting with Asif Ali Zaradri and Bilawal Bhutto, adding that Shehbaz Sharif as the Leader of the Opposition could meet the members of parliament of any political party.

He said this while addressing a public meeting in Dera Islam Khan on Sunday.

Fazl further said that the JUI-F had laid the foundation of PTI’s defeat in upcoming local government elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, adding that they had brought ‘Change’ by winning the local government elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He further said that the PDM would liberate the people of Pakistan from this incompetent and illegitimate government.

Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid on Sunday said that in the recent meeting of the opposition parties, the major character of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), Maulana Fazlur Rehman, was ignored. The minister said the opposition’s efforts are just aimed at staying alive in the news.

Addressing media in Islamabad, he paid tribute to security forces for killing 20 terrorists in 72 hours.

He said the security forces are ready to give a befitting response to any terrorist activity in the country.