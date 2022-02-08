Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

08th Feb, 2022. 07:57 pm
Shehbaz urges MQM to rethink its alliance with PTI government

Web Desk BOL News

08th Feb, 2022. 07:57 pm

Opposition Leader in National Assembly and President of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Shehbaz Sharif . Image: File

Opposition Leader in National Assembly and President of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Shehbaz Sharif has urged the Muttahida Qaumi Movement- Pakistan (MQM-P) to think about Pakistan and reconsider its alliance with the PTI government, which is destroying the country’s economy.

He said this while speaking with mediapersons after his meeting with MQM-P Deputy Convener Amir Khan and other party members, who called on him in Lahore on Tuesday.

He maintained that the people’s lives had become miserable due to inflation, additional taxes, rising electricity and gas prices.

Shehbaz claimed that the former prime minister Nawaz Sharif had initiated projects worth billions of rupees for Karachi.

He said that the MQM-P leaders should think about Pakistan and part its ways from the present government, which was destroying each and every thing.

On the occasion, MQM-P leader Amir Khan said that the MQM had full realisation of people’s problems and difficulties and is observing the situation keenly.

He added that his party also had reservations regarding the bad state of the economy.

Inflation has become unbearable and a solution needs to be found as soon as possible, he said.

