Shireen Mazari says Hindutva fascism growing under Modi regime

Pakistan’s Minister for Human Rights, Shireen Mazari said on Friday that Hindutva fascism was growing under Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi regime.

Read more: World should raise voice against mistreatment of Indian Muslims: Ashrafi

Sharing a YouTube link of a video on Twitter earlier today, in which allegedly some Hindu extremists in India were throwing savage water on Muslim girls wearing hijab, Mazari said that “Indian students throwing sewage water on girls wearing hijab. Hindutva fascism growing under Modi regime.”

“A chilling wake up call for those who thought no govt would propagate fascism after [the] end of Nazi Germany! India’s BJP is going the same route!”

Indian media, however, claimed that the video was not from India but from Sri Lankan, following which the minister deleted her tweet.

Facing a choice between her schooling and her religious beliefs, Indian student A.H. Almas said she had no choice at all.

The 18-year-old Muslim pupil at the Women’s Pre-University College in Udupi in majority-Hindu India had been wearing the Islamic headscarf since she was a child. But in December, authorities banned her and at least four of her schoolmates from class for wearing the hijab.

Muslim women marching in New Delhi in solidarity with the students in Karnataka. They chant "Allahu Akbar" and voice support for the students with hijab kicked out classes. pic.twitter.com/ZBC7udDPnw — Khaled Beydoun (@KhaledBeydoun) February 11, 2022

“They are making us choose between our faith and our education,” she told AFP. “What kind of equality is this?”

The girls have been demonstrating ever since. In response, Hindu teenagers in Udupi had repeatedly gathered in saffron-coloured shawls symbolising their own religion.

Read more: Depriving Indian Muslim girls of education grave violation of human rights: FM

Footage went viral of one hijab-wearing student being pursued by Hindu men yelling “Jai Shri Ram” (Hail Lord Ram) as she arrives at her college in the Karnataka town of Mandya, shouting “Allahu Akbar” in response.