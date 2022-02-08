Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

08th Feb, 2022. 08:32 pm
Shooter Dadi Prakashi Tomar Grooves to ‘Kacha Badam’ goes viral

Kacha Badam

She puts on an aggressive dancing performance with the two females, complete with flawlessly synchronised motions, despite her elderly age.

On social media, the song “Kacha Badam” has gone viral, with actors and influencers dancing to its upbeat sounds. Another video of ‘Shooter Dadi’ Prakashi Tomar grooving to the trending Bengali song has now appeared online.

In the video which is uploaded on Prakashi’s Instagram account, the old woman can be seen dancing with two girls who look like her granddaughters.

Here’s the link to the video:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Dadi Prakashi (@shooterdadi)

The video has received over 1270 likes, and viewers have been swept away by her lovely performance,

One user said. ‘Dadi, awesome job, stay young,” another added, “Dadi, aap sabse energetic ho,”

