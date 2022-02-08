Shooter Dadi Prakashi Tomar Grooves to ‘Kacha Badam’ goes viral

She puts on an aggressive dancing performance with the two females, complete with flawlessly synchronised motions, despite her elderly age.

On social media, the song “Kacha Badam” has gone viral, with actors and influencers dancing to its upbeat sounds. Another video of ‘Shooter Dadi’ Prakashi Tomar grooving to the trending Bengali song has now appeared online.

In the video which is uploaded on Prakashi’s Instagram account, the old woman can be seen dancing with two girls who look like her granddaughters.

The video has been uploaded on Prakashi's Instagram account

The video has received over 1270 likes, and viewers have been swept away by her lovely performance,

One user said. ‘Dadi, awesome job, stay young,” another added, “Dadi, aap sabse energetic ho,”