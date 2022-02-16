Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
16th Feb, 2022. 11:45 am
Shruti Haasan flaunts her killer looks with these close-up clicks

16th Feb, 2022. 11:45 am
Shruti Haasan

Actress Shruti Haasan never fails to grab all the attention on social media and this time again, she made sure to make fans drool with her latest clicks.

Taking to Instagram, the Rocky Handsome star flaunted her killer looks and no make-up look as she posted a series of close-up photos.

“Clouds and rain in my heart from lifetimes before and for lifetimes to come,” she wrote as a caption with her stunning snaps.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Shruti Haasan (@shrutzhaasan)

Shruti slipped into a black dress and kept things minimal in the accessories department wearing a metal chain. The actress left her straight long tresses open and we are just in love with her look.

On the professional front, after the success of Krack and Vakeel Saab, Shruti Haasan is working on Salaar.

The Pan-India project is being directed by KGF’s Prashanth Neel and is simultaneously being shot in Kannada and Telugu languages. The film will be dubbed in Hindi, Tamil, and Malayalam.

