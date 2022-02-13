Sikh heritage cherished in Pakistan

Gurdwara Dera Sahib is one of the jewels in the crown of Lahore

LAHORE: The historical Walled City of Lahore — also known as the cultural capital of the country — has rich heritage with hundreds of intact structures telling tales of the centuries’ old civilisations.

From mosques and shrines to churches and temples and gurdwaras, the minarets, domes, arches airing the voices of azan, ringing bells and the recitation of Guru Granth Sahib and kirtan speak volumes of the heritage and interfaith harmony of the historic city.

Lahore is considered as one of the favourite tourist destinations in South Asia and its Walled City is famous for rich architectural heritage, narrating the history of different ages, cultures and customs. The Gurdwara Dera Sahib Sri Guru Arjun Dev is one of the jewels in the crown of the centuries’ old city.

Moving towards Lahore’s Qila and the Hazoori Bagh, the serenity and architectural beauty of its golden dome attract millions of tourists every year. The gurdwara symbolises the Sikh tradition and marks the martyrdom of Guru Arjan Dev Ji (1606), the fifth guru in the series who had first compiled the Adi Granth, the principle part of the Sikh scriptures. The Adi Granth also provided basis for the Guru Granth Sahib — the living guru in the form of scripture.

This gurdwara is the best example of Sikh religious architecture, said noted architect Mohammad Tayyab. He said it was evident that Sikh architecture was heavily influenced by the identical styles of Mughal and Rajput architectures. Its dome is a masterpiece, said Tayyab. He said the dome of Gurdwara Dera Sahib is a work of art with multifoil arches, frescoes and inlay works, a clear replica of the Shah Jahani period architecture, most of which is in Lahore.

Ensemble of monuments

History reveals that Guru Hargobind, the successor of Guru Arjan Dev, had built a memorial here in 1619. The main gurdwara building with gilded dome was built during Maharaja Ranjit Singh’s reign. Even after partition, the successive government occasionally preserved and renovated the site. Located in the Walled City, it also forms part of an ensemble of monuments, including the Lahore Fort, Hazoori Bagh, the samadhi of Ranjit Singh, Roshnai Gate and Badshahi Masjid.

Imran Gondal, deputy secretary, Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB), said Gurdwara Dera Sahib always has a magical effect on tourists as the golden dome provides visitors with an eye-catching view. He also said that the Punjab government, as part of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s policy of promoting tourism and interfaith harmony, preserves and renovates historic and religious sites.

This site is thronged by Sikh yatrees (pilgrims) visiting Pakistan for their religious ceremonies. A significant part of the Sikh history refers to their religious places in Pakistan including Nankana Sahib where the founder of the Sikh religion Baba Guru Nanak Dev was born.

195 gurdwaras in Pakistan

An ETPB document claims that there are around 195 gurdwaras across Pakistan. The present government has taken several initiatives for the facilitation of Sikh pilgrims including the historic opening of the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor in November 2019. The opening ceremony coincided with the 550th birth anniversary celebrations of Baba Guru Nanak. The event won accolades from the Sikh community across the world.

Harmeet Singh, a Sikh journalist working in Pakistan, said that Gurdwara Darbar Sahib has historic and religious importance for the community. “Every year we pay homage to … Guru Arjan Dev as well as [observing] the birthday and anniversary of Maharaja Ranjit Singh at Gurdwara Dera Sahib.”

He added that anybody visiting Lahore and these sites would definitely be fascinated by its diversity.

The Sikh community in Pakistan and abroad is all praise for the government opening up the Kartarpur Corridor and for taking the initiatives to protect and preserve our religious sites, he added.—APP