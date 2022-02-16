KARACHI: Pakistan Peoples Party Co-Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Wednesday said that the biggest injustice done in this country was to silence the young voices of the country.

Speaking at an event, the PPP chairperson said that politics is a basic right of the students. “The young people can change the destiny of the country through politics. We should ask why violence is so widespread in the country. It is only because people were barred from ideological politics,” he said.

The de-politicization disturbed the entire country. It is a questionable thing to advocate, he said.

The PPP leader said that increase in tuition fees and sexual harassment within the academic facilities is a matter of concern. “Those involved in harassment are probed by their colleague, the students are never asked before tuition fee hike. Not a single student was asked before the imposition of the Single National Curriculum.”

If we have to improve the educational system of the country then the students have to be given the mandate to make decisions, he said, before adding that the PPP’s first priority was free healthcare service and now his target is to empower students of the province and country.

“As we have made some health institutions as an international level state of the art institutions, together we can make such progress in the educational system. I know it is not possible overnight but we are young we are bound to play long innings,” he said. “Our next challenge is to ensure university campus in every district of Sindh. We want to give the right to education to the doorsteps of every resident of Sindh.”

Bilawal said that his government wants to create youth clubs in every district of the province where cultural activities are provided in a safe space.