Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

16th Feb, 2022. 04:09 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

Silencing young voices biggest injustice in country, says Bilawal

Web Desk BOL News

16th Feb, 2022. 04:09 pm

Chairman Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. Image: File

KARACHI: Pakistan Peoples Party Co-Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Wednesday said that the biggest injustice done in this country was to silence the young voices of the country.

Speaking at an event, the PPP chairperson said that politics is a basic right of the students. “The young people can change the destiny of the country through politics. We should ask why violence is so widespread in the country. It is only because people were barred from ideological politics,” he said.

The de-politicization disturbed the entire country. It is a questionable thing to advocate, he said.

The PPP leader said that increase in tuition fees and sexual harassment within the academic facilities is a matter of concern. “Those involved in harassment are probed by their colleague, the students are never asked before tuition fee hike. Not a single student was asked before the imposition of the Single National Curriculum.”

Read more: Bilawal vows to oust PTI govt at every cost

If we have to improve the educational system of the country then the students have to be given the mandate to make decisions, he said, before adding that the PPP’s first priority was free healthcare service and now his target is to empower students of the province and country.

“As we have made some health institutions as an international level state of the art institutions, together we can make such progress in the educational system. I know it is not possible overnight but we are young we are bound to play long innings,” he said. “Our next challenge is to ensure university campus in every district of Sindh. We want to give the right to education to the doorsteps of every resident of Sindh.”

Read more: PPP doesn’t believe in deals but the power of people: Bilawal Bhutto

Bilawal said that his government wants to create youth clubs in every district of the province where cultural activities are provided in a safe space.

Read More

3 hours ago
LHC terms attack on rivals by trained animals as 'intentional crime'

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) has held the trained animals used...
3 hours ago
'Ability to get opponents' votes rejected reason why status quo opposes EVMs'

Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that the issue of rejected votes...
4 hours ago
Fawad Chaudhry says PPP still believes in ‘Marxism’

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry Wednesday said that Pakistan...
4 hours ago
FIA cyber wing arrests journalist Mohsin Baig

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Investigative Agency’s cybercrime wing arrested senior journalist Mohsin Baig...
5 hours ago
All political parties united against govt, claims PPP’s Yousuf Raza Gilani

The former prime minister and senior PPP leader Yousuf Raza Gilani claimed...
6 hours ago
Pakistani twin toddlers lost in Cyprus buffer zone 'safe': UN

NICOSIA: UN peacekeepers in Cyprus said Tuesday that twin three-year-old girls lost...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Britney Spears
57 seconds ago
Britney Spears’ previous penthouse is up for sale for THIS OUTSTANDING sum

A luxurious New York City apartment once held by Britney Spears at...
Macron
1 min ago
Macron hosts African leaders ahead of expected Mali withdrawal

PARIS - President Emmanuel Macron hosts African leaders on Wednesday ahead of...
Gigi Hadid
4 mins ago
Gigi Hadid stuns in a casual ensemble at the Michael Kors Show

On Tuesday, Gigi Hadid looked lovely in a casual yet fashionable ensemble...
Ahmed Ali Butt reacts to private video of Aamir Liaquat
5 mins ago
Ahmad Ali Butt takes a dig at Aamir Liaquat after his private video went viral

Pakistani actor, comedian and TV host Ahmad Ali Butt takes a dig...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600