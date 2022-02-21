The Sindh cabinet, making further amendments to the Sindh Local Government (Amendment) Bill 2021, has approved placement of KMC mayor as member of the governing bodies of development authorities – KDA, MDA and LDA and chairman of Karachi Water & Sewerage Board and similarly the mayors/chairmen of other districts where development and water authorities exit would be members of their bodies.

The meeting was held under the chairmanship of Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah here at CM House, which was attended by all the cabinet members, chief secretary, advisors, special assistants and concerned officers.

LG Bill: The local government presented a proposal in the cabinet that the mayor Karachi may be appointed as a member for the Governing Body of development authorities such as KDA, MDA and LDA and chairman Karachi Water & Sewerage Authority (KWSB).

Similarly, the Mayor/chairman of other districts may also be made a member of the governing bodies of the development authorities where they exist. As per the cabinet approval Chairman Town Municipal Corporation would be deemed to be a member of the Governing Body to the extent of the project/scheme falling in the jurisdiction of the Town Municipal Corporation concerned and his presence shall be mandatory for agenda items related to that project/ scheme in his constituency. It shall be mandatory to hold a meeting of the Governing Body every three months.

The cabinet approved the proposals and referred to the provincial assembly.

Karachi Metropolitan University: Administrator KMC Murtaza Wahab briefing the cabinet said that Karachi Metropolitan University may be established with Karachi medical and Dental College as its affiliated college with Abbasi Shaheed Hospital as its teaching hospital. At this the chief minister said that Chairman PPP has directed him to establish a university or campus of a university in every district. Under such a directive of the party chief Karachi Metropolitan University being established in the District Central and other universities or their campuses would be established in other districts of the city. “We would also establish such universities/campuses in the newly created districts of Sujawal, Tando Allahyar, Tando Mohamamd Khan and Kashmore. He directed Minister U&B Ismail Rahu to float a summary for the purpose.

Town and Municipal Committees: Minister Local Govt Nasir Shah said that urbanization in smaller cities was erratic because of lack of town planning. He proposed that at least one municipal committee at District level and one town committee at taluka level may be notified- this would help smaller cities to expand and grow in a planned and systematic manner.

The chief minister, in consultation with the cabinet, decided that taluka headquarters would be declared as Town Committee and District Headquarter as Municipal Committee in case the town committees or municipal committees were not available.

Neuro Psychiatric Center: The cabinet approved a proposal of a private organization, Children of Adam to establish a state of art Neuro Psychiatric Center and allotted them 10 acre of land at Deh Narathar, District Malir at a price of 12.5 million per acre. The cabinet approved a proposal to grant them land at 50 per cent of market price for amenity purposes.

Plots for passport office: The cabinet approved a proposal to allot plots to Directorate of Immigration & Passport to establish passport offices at 13 districts. These districts include Thatta, Naushehroferoze, TM Khan, Badin, Dadu, Tando Allahyar, Shikarpur, Ghotki, Jacobabad, Mirpurkhas, Sanghar, Khairpur and Sujawal. The cabinet was told that the deputy commissioners of the districts, except Shikarpur and Ghotki have identified lands. The chief minister directed the chief secretary to get them allotted the land/plots for the passport offices and arrange lands in Shikarpur and Ghoti for the purpose.

Exclusion & inclusion of Dehs: The provincial cabinet considering public demand of the Tharparkar district and thorough discussion approved exclusion of Deh Seengario and Deh Murad Lashari from taluka Diplo and inclusion in taluka Kaloi of Tharparkar district.

Proprietary Rights: The cabinet was told that Gareb-o-Mukan Housing Colony, Larkana was established by Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto in 1976 when 108 huts of poor people were completely gutted. The residents of the 108 quarters were given quarters at a monthly rent of Rs10 per month which were revised to Rs20 per month in 2016. The local government department proposed to grant proprietary rights of quarters to the occupants against a rate of Rs200 per square feet. At this the chief minister suggested the cabinet members grant them proprietary rights free of cost which cabinet approved.

Regularization of Katchi Abadis in city: The chief minister also said chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has directed him to regularize all katchi abadis in Karachi and other districts of the province for which he directed local government department, Board of Revenue and KMC to collect data of such colonies so that their cases could be considered.

RHC given to PPHI: Minister Health Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho told the cabinet that there was a proposal to hand over 19 Rural Health Centers (RHC) local in 16 districts to PPHI along with their budget. These RHC are located at sujawal, Tando allahyar, Tando Mohammad Khan, Tharparkar, Umerkot, Badin, Dadu, Kambar, Shikarpur, Jacobabad, Kashmore, Shaheed Benazirabad, Naushehroferoze and Sanghar. Thecabinet approved the proposal and directed the Health department to declare them RHC plus to operate them round the clock.

Correction of Spelling: Minister Culture Syed Sardar Shah told the cabinet that the spelling of Mohenjo Daro was written incorrect as `Moenjo Daro’. He said that in 1942 when this site was discovered and officially reported in the annual report of Archeology Survey of India by Sir John Marshall, it was mentioned as Mohenjo Daro. The cabinet after thorough discussion approved the new spelling Mohenjo Daro.

200 cusecs water: The cabinet approved allocation of 200 cusecs water from Lower Nara Canal through Makhi-Farash project Chotiari to Thar Coal Power Plants. The chief minister directed Irrigation and Energy departments to sign water user agreements with the concerned companies working in coal fields for installation of power plants and excavation of coal. MS posts declared as floating: The cabinet on the request of the health department approved conversion of the posts of medical superintendent (MS) Grade BS-20 to floating posts of grade BS-20/19. It was pointed out that there were 30 posts of MS and majority of the grade BS-20 doctors were reluctant to be posted as MS. Health management cadre: The cabinet also approved rules of Health (Management) Service.