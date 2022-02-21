Khurrum Sher Zaman labeled Sindh government as biggest hurdle in the launch of health card

Parliamentary leader Khurrum Sher Zaman maintained that the issuance of Naya Pakistan Qaumi Sehat Card in Thar, Sindh is a revolutionary step.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader blamed the Sindh government for the killing of children in Sindh due to malnutrition.

“The issuance of health card in Sindh will prove to be a health license for the residents”, Sher Zaman added.

He said that the locals of Sindh would be able to get treatment from private hospitals like the citizens of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

While stressing the importance to work for the health sector, Zaman blamed Asif Ali Zardari for the substandard health facilities in the province.

“Today the locals of Thar are singing praises of Prime Minister Imran Khan”, he added.

Khurrum Sher Zaman also announced that the government will launch the facility for the whole province very soon.

The PTI leader criticized the Sindh government for being the biggest hurdle in the launch of health card.