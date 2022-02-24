Sindh govt begins consultative process for next Karachi Master Plan 

Second and third consultation for development of next Karachi Master Plan held from Feb 22 and 24 at NED University in Karachi. Photo/ Bol News

Under UNDP Technical Assistance to Sindh government for development of next Karachi Master Plan, a series of consultations is being held at the city level in collaboration with Directorate of Urban Policy & Strategic Planning, P&D department.

Read more: Karachi Master Plan department to be closed

The second and third consultation involving business community representatives, civil society, CBOs and citizen voices of Karachi were held this week; i.e. Tuesday, 22 and 24 Feb at NED University, Karachi.

Participants deliberated on key priorities of the next Master Plan, including business community concerns related to conducive environment for economic growth in the city, supportive infrastructure & services, business hubs, transport, warehousing, city’s institutional strengths, as well as civil society concerns related to urban resilience, traffic management, security, recreational spaces, urban greening, inclusivity, and provision of basic services needs of Karachi.

Read more: New master plan to meet needs of industrial sector

Participants included Karachi’s civil society, citizen action forums, local CBOs, private sector engineering firms, architects, builders and developers, think tanks, representatives of ABAD, Pakistan Engineering Forum, Academia & think-tanks, and Taajir Ittehad unions from various areas of Karachi.