Sindh Haqooq March: Time of ‘Zardari mafia’ coming to an end in Sindh, says Umar

Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar said on Friday that the time of the “Zardari mafia” was coming to an end in Sindh.

Taking to Twitter on Friday, Umar said, “Tomorrow, PTI’s [Sindh Haqooq] march for the rights of Sindh will start from Ghotki and will end on March 6 after reaching Karachi.”

“The time of the Zardari mafia is also coming to an end in Sindh,” he added.

کل گھوٹکی سے انشاءاللہ سندھ کے حقوق کے لئے تحریک انصاف کی مارچ کی ابتدا ہو گی اور 6 مارچ کو کراچی پہنچ کر ختم ہو گی. زرداری مافیا کا وقت اب سندھ میں بھی ختم ہونے جا رہا ہے. سندھ جئے سندھ وارا جئین، جیوے جیوے پاکستان #سندھ_حقوق_مارچ — Asad Umar (@Asad_Umar) February 25, 2022

On February 23, Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi had also announced that Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) will start a mass-contact campaign in Sindh through “Sindh Haqooq March” from February 26.

“February 26 will be an important day in the history of Sindh. I and our PTI Sindh leadership are coming to the province and starting a mass contact campaign,” Qureshi had said in a video message for the people of Sindh.

The foreign minister had said they would approach the people of Sindh and tell them the facts about what had been happened with them during the last 15 years.

Read more: Ali Zaidi slams PPP over ‘harassing PTI workers’ through Police

“This campaign of “Sindh Haqooq March,” from February 26 to March 6, will cover all 27 districts of the province.”

“I will urge the people, who are fed-up of this system of bad governance in Sindh, plundering and corruption, to use this opportunity of coming out and stepping forward. Let us join hands to start a change in Sindh,” Qureshi had maintained.