Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Quratulain Awan

24th Feb, 2022. 06:21 pm
Adsence Ad 160X600

Sindh higher education commission chairman’s wife selected as ED

Quratulain Awan

24th Feb, 2022. 06:21 pm

Dr Asim although didn’t take part in the selection process to maintain transparency, this selection is still viewed by the critics to be a conflict of interest and hence, illegal. Image: File

Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

KARACHI: The wife of Sindh Higher Education Commission (SHEC) Chairman Dr Asim has been selected as the commission’s executive director (ED).

Dr Asim although didn’t take part in the selection process to maintain transparency, this selection is still viewed by the critics to be a conflict of interest and hence, illegal.

According to critics, Dr Samreen was selected at the expense of more deserving senior candidates.

Read more: ‘We need to commit more resources to education, redesign our curriculum’

Eight candidates were interviewed on Wednesday at NED University, Karachi for the post and Dr Samreen was declared successful with 75 per cent marks. The candidate following her at the second position got 60 per cent marks.

The selection committee presided by Prof Dr Tariq Rafi, Charter Inspection and Evaluation Committee, selected the winning candidate. SHEC in its meeting scheduled to be held on March 2 will endorse the recommendations.

Read more: Paradox of higher education

As per critics, this needs to be brought into consideration that when the first advertisement was issued, Dr Samreen served as a member of the selection board and rejected all the candidates. Later, a new advertisement was published and she had been fitted as a ‘shoo-in’ candidate.

It was also disclosed by the source that she had been already named for the post, which became eminent a day later and made the whole process dubious.

Read More

2 hours ago
Prince Charles defied royal protocol in order to equate Putin to Hitler

Russia has declared war on Ukraine in order to protect her political...
2 hours ago
Osman Khalid Butt, Mahira Khan and others react to Zahir Jaffer’s death sentence 

Zahir Jaffer, the killer of female rights activist Noor Mukaddam, was condemned...
3 hours ago
92,000 deserving students get scholarship under PM’s Ehsaas Program: Farrukh Habib

Islamabad: Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Thursday...
3 hours ago
‘I am happy that justice has been served,’ says Noor's father

ISLAMABAD: A sessions court sentenced the scion of a wealthy industrialist family...
3 hours ago
Who was Noor Mukaddam? How and Why she was killed by Zahir Jaffer

Noor Mukadam, the daughter of Shaukat Mukadam, was found killed at a...
3 hours ago
Noor Mukadam case: Zahir Jaffer sentenced to death

Noor Mukadam case: Following months of hearings, a local court in the...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

8 mins ago
A biopic on Hollywood legend Buster Keaton is being made by James Mangold

A biographical drama film based on the life of Hollywood legend Buster...
20 mins ago
Zardari seeks Siraj’s support for no-confidence motion 

Pakistan Peoples Party Co-Chairman and former president Asif Ali Zardari has called...
Ukraine Crisis Live
24 mins ago
Ukraine Crisis Live: Russia Declares War On Ukraine, Putin Green Signals “Military Operation”

Ukraine Crisis Live: Russian President Vladimir Putin announced today the launch of...
26 mins ago
8 awards will be presented before the live show in Oscars 2022

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has determined that winners...
Adsence Ad 300X600