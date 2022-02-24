Sindh higher education commission chairman’s wife selected as ED

Dr Asim although didn’t take part in the selection process to maintain transparency, this selection is still viewed by the critics to be a conflict of interest and hence, illegal. Image: File

KARACHI: The wife of Sindh Higher Education Commission (SHEC) Chairman Dr Asim has been selected as the commission’s executive director (ED).

Dr Asim although didn’t take part in the selection process to maintain transparency, this selection is still viewed by the critics to be a conflict of interest and hence, illegal.

According to critics, Dr Samreen was selected at the expense of more deserving senior candidates.

Read more: ‘We need to commit more resources to education, redesign our curriculum’

Eight candidates were interviewed on Wednesday at NED University, Karachi for the post and Dr Samreen was declared successful with 75 per cent marks. The candidate following her at the second position got 60 per cent marks.

The selection committee presided by Prof Dr Tariq Rafi, Charter Inspection and Evaluation Committee, selected the winning candidate. SHEC in its meeting scheduled to be held on March 2 will endorse the recommendations.

Read more: Paradox of higher education

As per critics, this needs to be brought into consideration that when the first advertisement was issued, Dr Samreen served as a member of the selection board and rejected all the candidates. Later, a new advertisement was published and she had been fitted as a ‘shoo-in’ candidate.

It was also disclosed by the source that she had been already named for the post, which became eminent a day later and made the whole process dubious.