Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

03rd Feb, 2022. 02:58 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

Sindh Opposition Leader requests SHC to constitute JIT on Saeed Ghani’s alleged involvement in drug trade

Web Desk BOL News

03rd Feb, 2022. 02:58 pm

Sindh Information Minister Saeed Ghani. Image: File

KARACHI: Sindh Opposition Leader Haleem Adil Sheikh on Thursday requested the Sindh High Court (SHC) to constitute a Joint Investigation Team (JIT) to probe the provincial labour minister Saeed Ghani’s alleged involvement in the illegal drug trade.

The opposition leader has made the federal and Sindh government respondents in the case. In his plea, the opposition leader has maintained that SSP Rizwan in his report alleged that Ghani is behind the narcotics mafia of the province adding that his alleged accomplice Hameedullah has also disclosed his association with higher-ups in his recent video.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader maintained that the Police investigation committee has declared Ghani innocent however he must be probed by a high-level JIT in light of the glaring evidence against him.

Speaking to the media, Shiekh said that he doesn’t have any personal enmity with Ghani, he wants to save the generations from the menace of drug use.

“If the state and higher officials give protection to drug peddles then we can not end this menace, he said,” “Dr Rizwan’s report said that a drug network is being run under Ghani’s supervision.”

In light of the report, Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari should have probed Ghani, but in fact, he was given clean chit by his self-appointed committee.

 

Read More

54 mins ago
No requirement for countries to choose between us or China: US State Department

The United States (US) values its relationship with Pakistan, the US State...
2 hours ago
Karachi Police submits interim challan in ‘staged encounter’ case

KARACHI: The Sindh Police on Thursday submitted an interim investigation report (challan)...
2 hours ago
'Perpetrators, masterminds behind terrorist attacks will find no place to hide'

Adviser to Prime Minister on National Security Dr Moeed Yusuf has reiterated...
2 hours ago
UN chief urges respect for human rights of all, including Kashmiris

United Nations (UN) Secretary-General Antonio Guterres underscores the need for respecting human...
2 hours ago
‘Pakistan to witness more export growth this year than 10 years of previous govts’

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar on Thursday said...
2 hours ago
India refuses to issue visas to Pakistanis to attend Urs of Khawaja Moinuddin Chishti

ISLAMABAD: The Indian Embassy on Wednesday declined to issue visas to Pakistani...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

QAR TO PKR
28 seconds ago
QAR TO PKR: Today’s Qatari Riyal to PKR rates on, 3rd Feb 2022

KARACHI: The average customer rates of buying and selling of  Qatar Riyal...
joe biden
3 mins ago
Biden battles accusations of ‘weakness’ against US rivals

WASHINGTON - Is Joe Biden "weak" in the face of Russia, Iran...
TRY to PKR
3 mins ago
TRY TO PKR: Today’s Turkish Lira to PKR rates on, 3rd Feb 2022

KARACHI: The average customer rates of buying and selling of  Turkish Lira...
Hassan Hayat & Sadia Ghaffar engage in cute parentally banter
5 mins ago
Hassan Hayat, Sadia Ghaffar engage in cute parental banter; take a look!

Actors Sadia Ghaffar and Hassan Hayat Khan, who are parents to little...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600