Sindh Opposition Leader requests SHC to constitute JIT on Saeed Ghani’s alleged involvement in drug trade

KARACHI: Sindh Opposition Leader Haleem Adil Sheikh on Thursday requested the Sindh High Court (SHC) to constitute a Joint Investigation Team (JIT) to probe the provincial labour minister Saeed Ghani’s alleged involvement in the illegal drug trade.

The opposition leader has made the federal and Sindh government respondents in the case. In his plea, the opposition leader has maintained that SSP Rizwan in his report alleged that Ghani is behind the narcotics mafia of the province adding that his alleged accomplice Hameedullah has also disclosed his association with higher-ups in his recent video.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader maintained that the Police investigation committee has declared Ghani innocent however he must be probed by a high-level JIT in light of the glaring evidence against him.

Speaking to the media, Shiekh said that he doesn’t have any personal enmity with Ghani, he wants to save the generations from the menace of drug use.

“If the state and higher officials give protection to drug peddles then we can not end this menace, he said,” “Dr Rizwan’s report said that a drug network is being run under Ghani’s supervision.”

In light of the report, Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari should have probed Ghani, but in fact, he was given clean chit by his self-appointed committee.