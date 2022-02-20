Sindh takes the lead

The Sindh Assembly has unanimously passed a landmark bill for the restoration of student unions across the province, making Sindh the first province to revive the unions after a yawning gap of 38 years.

According to the bill passed by the Sindh Assembly, the students will elect a union consisting of seven to 11 representatives and elections will be held in the educational institutions every year.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has termed the passage of the bill as a historic event and hoped that it would bring positive development in the educational institutions with marked improvement in the educational environment.

In the Sindh Assembly session, the Sindh Student Union Bill 2019 was supported by all the parliamentary groups of the opposition including PTI, MQM and the GDA. All the stakeholders were also consulted in the draft law for the restoration of the union.

Under the approved bill, boycotting classes, going on strike in educational institutions would be a crime. According to the bill, the elected representatives of the students will also be represented in the senate and syndicate of the universities.

Under the Sindh Student Union Act, within two months of the enactment of the law, universities will be required to formulate rules for student unions. A representative of the student union will also be included in the anti-harassment committee of the institution.

Under the act, it will be prohibited to organise and support unconstitutional activities, hateful and provocative speeches and exhibition of weapons and firearms in the school premises. Under the provisions of the act, respect for teachers, promotion of social and democratic values, promotion of healthy, thought-provoking meaningful dialogue will be the primary responsibility of student union representatives.

Before the ban

Before student unions were banned by the Ziaul Haq regime in 1984, their activities were conducted through regular annual elections in universities and colleges. Student parties that participated in these elections played an important role in looking after vital academic, cultural and political interests of the students.

Talking about the ban on student unions, former student leader and federal minister Javed Jabbar recalls the campaigning for the 1965-66 student union elections at Karachi University when thousands of students thronged the university’s sprawling sports ground in support of their respective candidates on the last day of electioneering.

Javed Jabbar contested as an independent candidate for the presidency of the student union in 1965-1966 and secured more than double the votes of the NSF candidate but lost to Sultan Chawla who was backed by the Islami Jamiat-e-Talaba.

He says, “Per se, yes, an outright ban was a bad decision but a natural fallout of martial law. However, even though political parties were banned or were under restrictions, it was also long evident that each major party fostered its own wing on campuses. This aggravated schisms and divisions among youth with a poisonous partisanship that diverted from the cohesive, constructive aspects of the student union activities.”

There was a general consensus in the Sindh Assembly that student unions are the basis of leadership as they helped students to communicate and understand conflicting views.

Cautious optimism

Teachers believe that the ban on student unions affected growth of the young generation by abandoning the culture of discussion on diverse topics and extracurricular activities. They have lost their interests in politics or nation-building. A number of educationists have however, welcomed the decision with cautious optimism. They have expressed their reservations on working of student unions, saying they won’t work effectively “unless political parties, all of them, agree to keep violence off campus”, they unanimously believe.