Web Desk BOL News

24th Feb, 2022. 07:22 pm
Six terrorists killed in North Waziristan operation: ISPR

The killed terrorists were involved in terrorist activities against security forces, target killing, and kidnapping for ransom. Image: File

Six terrorists were killed by the security forces during an operation in the Hamzoni area of the North Waziristan district, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Thursday.

The military’s media wing said arms and ammunition were also recovered from the terrorists.

“These terrorists were involved in terrorist activities against security forces, target killing, and kidnapping for ransom,” ISPR added.

Read more: Security forces recover huge cache of arms, ammunition in N Waziristan IBO

The locals appreciated the operation and expressed their full support to eliminate the menace of terrorism from the area.

Earlier in the day, a huge quantity of weapons and ammunition was recovered by the security forces during Intelligence Based Operation (IBO) in Madi Khel, North Waziristan district.

Read more: COAS salutes sacrifices of martyrs, nation’s spirit on 5 years of Operation Radd-ul-Fasaad

The recovered weapons and ammunition included sub machine guns, light machine guns, RPG-7s, hand grenades, RPG-7 rockets, and hundreds of multiple calibre rounds.

