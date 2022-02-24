Six terrorists killed in North Waziristan operation: ISPR

The killed terrorists were involved in terrorist activities against security forces, target killing, and kidnapping for ransom. Image: File

Six terrorists were killed by the security forces during an operation in the Hamzoni area of the North Waziristan district, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Thursday.

The military’s media wing said arms and ammunition were also recovered from the terrorists.

“These terrorists were involved in terrorist activities against security forces, target killing, and kidnapping for ransom,” ISPR added.

The locals appreciated the operation and expressed their full support to eliminate the menace of terrorism from the area. Earlier in the day, a huge quantity of weapons and ammunition was recovered by the security forces during Intelligence Based Operation (IBO) in Madi Khel, North Waziristan district.

