Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

AFP News Agency

09th Feb, 2022. 04:21 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

Slovenian PM Jansa tests positive for Covid-19

AFP News Agency

09th Feb, 2022. 04:21 pm
slovenian PM Jansa

LJUBLJANA: Slovenia’s conservative Prime Minister Janez Jansa said Wednesday he had tested positive for Covid-19, just as the EU country of two million sees a decline in new infections.

“For two years we have been successfully avoiding the coronavirus. Yesterday, during a self-test both of my children were positive, I was negative. Today, unfortunately, mine is also + (positive),” Jansa wrote on his Twitter account, posting a photo of his antigen self-test.

Jansa said his symptoms were mild for now and did not specify whether he would undergo a PCR test, which the government no longer requires to confirm an infection under recently changed rules.

Jansa took over the government in March 2020 just days after the epidemic in Slovenia was declared.

Read more: Moldova PM tests positive for COVID-19

He has been accused by the centre-left opposition of inadequately handling the health measures and vaccination campaign, causing a relatively high mortality rate compared to other European countries with more than 6,000 deaths to date.

Slovenia has one of the lowest vaccination rates in the European Union with 57 percent of the population fully vaccinated.

Over the last week, health authorities have said that the fifth wave of the coronavirus is abating — the number of new cases dropped to some 5,000 on Wednesday compared to more than 20,000 a week ago.

Read More

34 mins ago
India's COVID-19 tally rises to 42,478,060, 67,084 new cases recorded

NEW DELHI - India's COVID-19 tally rose to 42,478,060 on Thursday, as...
42 mins ago
S.Korea reports record high of 54,122 daily COVID-19 cases

SEOUL - South Korea's daily number of COVID-19 cases hit a fresh...
47 mins ago
Malaysia reports 17,134 new COVID-19 infections, 9 new deaths

KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysia reported 17,134 new COVID-19 infections as of midnight...
57 mins ago
Canadian Governor General Mary Simon tests positive for COVID-19

OTTAWA - Canadian Governor General Mary Simon has tested positive for COVID-19,...
1 hour ago
New Zealand reports 306 new community cases of COVID-19

WELLINGTON - New Zealand recorded 306 new community cases of COVID-19 on...
1 hour ago
Chinese mainland reports 7 new local COVID-19 cases

BEIJING - The Chinese mainland on Wednesday recorded seven locally transmitted COVID-19...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

pcb
9 mins ago
PCB Level-2 Coach Education Course begins at Inzamam-ul-Haq HPC

A six-day Level-2 Coach Education Course organized by Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB)...
pakistan
9 mins ago
Pakistan confirms 3,914 new COVID-19 cases, 47 more deaths

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan on Wednesday confirmed 3,914 new COVID-19 cases and 47...
Nail
14 mins ago
Woman had nail hammered into head to ‘guarantee’ baby boy

PESHAWAR: A pregnant Pakistani woman had a nail hammered into her head...
astrazeneca vaccine
20 mins ago
AstraZeneca approved as booster vaccine in Australia amid battle against COVID-19

CANBERRA - Australia reported more than 25,000 new COVID-19 cases and more...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600