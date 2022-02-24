Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Mohammad Zafar

24th Feb, 2022. 07:56 pm
Adsence Ad 160X600

Small, medium enterprises being supported to achieve Pak-Iran trade goals: PIIC chief executive

Mohammad Zafar

24th Feb, 2022. 07:56 pm

Chief Executive of Pak-Iran Investment Company (PIIC) Abbas Danshiwar has said that the company strives to promote legal trade between brotherly Islamic countries such as Iran. Image: File

Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

Chief Executive of Pak-Iran Investment Company (PIIC) Abbas Danshiwar has said that the company strives to promote legal trade between brotherly Islamic countries such as Iran.

Read more: LCCI for good use of opportunities to lift Pak-Iran trade

In this regard, the industrialists and traders are being briefed on the industrial and commercial opportunities available in both the countries and support is being extended to small and medium enterprises so that bilateral trade goals can be achieved.

He expressed these views while addressing a session held with the officials and members of Quetta Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Quetta the previous days.

Earlier, President, Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Quetta Balochistan Fida Hussain Dashti welcomed the guests at the Chamber and said that the work of the CCIQ Balochistan is to promote trade relations with neighboring countries.

“We will fully support investment and technology for the promotion of industrialization in Balochistan and innovation in mining, small and medium industries and promotion of trade opportunities here,” he said.

“In this regard, we are ready to give all possible support to the company for the joint venture,” he added.

“Traders of Balochistan import raw materials from Iran and give them to companies for manufacturing in Punjab and Sindh or export rice and others from these provinces to Iran,” he said.

Read more: Pakistan, Iran agree to set up joint working groups and markets on borders

He said that there are vast opportunities for innovation in small and medium industries, livestock and investment in handicrafts in Balochistan. He also called for the provision of modern equipment and technical support.

Vice President Amjad Ali Siddiqui, Ayub Mariani and others were also present on the occasion.

Read More

27 mins ago
PM Imran, Putin discuss regional developments, bilateral matters

Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan and Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday...
27 mins ago
Watch Video: A beautiful giant squirrel leaps and climbs the trees

It's entertaining to watch a squirrel jump from one limb to the...
28 mins ago
Sindh govt begins consultative process for next Karachi Master Plan 

Under UNDP Technical Assistance to Sindh government for development of next Karachi...
35 mins ago
Six terrorists killed in North Waziristan operation: ISPR

Six terrorists were killed by the security forces during an operation in...
52 mins ago
Cambodian, Malaysian PMs vow to further enhance cooperation in the post-pandemic era

PHNOM PENH, Feb. 24 (Xinhua) -- Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun...
53 mins ago
Punjab Governor Sarwar thanks US on providing 4.7m Covid vaccines

LAHORE: At the request of Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar, the United...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

Doggo appears
2 mins ago
Viral: Doggo appears to be overwhelmed on his first day at work

In this wonderfully cute video, the doggo appears uneasy and frightened posted...
6 mins ago
Pakistan e-commerce trade to enhance to over $9b till 2025: SAPM Buppi

Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on E-Commerce, Senator Aon Abbas Buppi,...
PZ vs IU
23 mins ago
PSL 7: Peshawar Zalmi opts to bat against Islamabad United | PZ vs IU

PZ vs IU: Peshawar Zalmi won the toss and opted to bat...
27 mins ago
PM Imran, Putin discuss regional developments, bilateral matters

Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan and Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday...
Adsence Ad 300X600