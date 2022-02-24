Chief Executive of Pak-Iran Investment Company (PIIC) Abbas Danshiwar has said that the company strives to promote legal trade between brotherly Islamic countries such as Iran. Image: File

In this regard, the industrialists and traders are being briefed on the industrial and commercial opportunities available in both the countries and support is being extended to small and medium enterprises so that bilateral trade goals can be achieved.

He expressed these views while addressing a session held with the officials and members of Quetta Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Quetta the previous days.

Earlier, President, Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Quetta Balochistan Fida Hussain Dashti welcomed the guests at the Chamber and said that the work of the CCIQ Balochistan is to promote trade relations with neighboring countries.

“We will fully support investment and technology for the promotion of industrialization in Balochistan and innovation in mining, small and medium industries and promotion of trade opportunities here,” he said.

“In this regard, we are ready to give all possible support to the company for the joint venture,” he added.

“Traders of Balochistan import raw materials from Iran and give them to companies for manufacturing in Punjab and Sindh or export rice and others from these provinces to Iran,” he said.

He said that there are vast opportunities for innovation in small and medium industries, livestock and investment in handicrafts in Balochistan. He also called for the provision of modern equipment and technical support.

Vice President Amjad Ali Siddiqui, Ayub Mariani and others were also present on the occasion.