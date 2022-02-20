Smoothing the road

The excise departments of the country’s various provinces are likely to replicate a few initiatives taken by the Excise Department Islamabad which have proved fruitful, to get better results in terms of revenue generation and to facilitate the general public.

These measures include making the physical inspection of vehicles mandatory for their new and post registration activities. Moreover, the operational systems of the respective excise departments of the provinces are to be integrated with the central system of the police in those provinces, so that the cut and weld chassis of the vehicles and of stolen vehicles can be identified by physical verification. This initiative will also help the authorities concerned to identify non-custom paid (NCP) vehicles.

This was disclosed by the Director Excise and Taxation, Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), Bilal Azam, in an interview with Bol News.

He said, during an inter-provincial meeting of the province’s excise departments held recently in Lahore, that it had been decided to replicate some initiatives of the Excise Department Islamabad, including the online registration system for vehicles and their mandatory physical checking.

According to Bilal Azam, the online appointment system for the registration/transfer of vehicles had proved fruitful in terms of both generating revenue, and facilitating the general public to a great extent. He said now there is no need for people to stand in long queues at the premises of the excise department for the transfer of vehicles.

Azam added that the excise department is all set to provide an M-Tag facility/space to the Federal Works Organization (FWO) within the premises of the Excise Department (ICT). He said M-Tags would be generated for vehicles which are brought for registration or for transfer purposes. The issuance of M-Tags, he said, would be integrated with the excise department system, and this process would help verify the details of vehicles in real time. He explained that both parties — the Excise Department and the FWO — would share data in this connection and the end-user would benefit because he/she would be issued an M-Tag along with having his/her vehicle registered. He added that in case of mishaps on the highways, the FWO could, after these initiatives had been implemented, immediately check the details of the vehicles involved in the accidents. Meanwhile, he said, the excise department would also benefit as it would be able to identify which vehicle had not deposited the required amount under the token tax. Hence the excise department could claim its taxes for these vehicles.

According to the Motorway police, no vehicle would be allowed on motorways without an M-Tag from December 7, 2021. The National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP) have now modernised the process and changed the documents needed to get an M-Tag sticker.

A complete vaccination certificate is now compulsory for the new registration of vehicles and the payment of token tax. This with effect from December 15, 2021. Only fully vaccinated individuals will be issued the M-Tag. Furthermore, one’s car’s windscreen cannot be tinted from the top, because the M-Tag sticker is to be placed there, and in case of tinted glass, the machine would not be able to read it.

According to set guidelines in this connection, if a car is new, one is supposed to have documents showing that he/she has applied for the registration. Otherwise, he/she will not be issued an M-Tag sticker.

Of late, the excise and taxation department has being paying serious attention to the recovery of non-custom paid and stolen vehicles. In this regard, the field staff of the department has been trained by the Forensic Staff, and the operation started against those vehicles which turn up could translate into a massive recovery.

As the physical checking of vehicles is mandatory for transfer or registration purposes, vehicles having suspicious chassis are referred to the laboratory and in this process it is identified whether a vehicle is stolen.

The Excise Department has already handed over 200 stolen vehicles to the concerned police stations so that they can be handed over to their owners. There are 19 more as such vehicles in its possession which will also soon be handed over to the concerned police stations to return to their rightful owners. In addition, there are 20 to 25 vehicles which were non custom paid and they have also been handed over to the customs authorities.