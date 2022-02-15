Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Staff Reporter BOL News

15th Feb, 2022. 03:56 pm
Social security institution directed to stop multiple audits

social security

KARACHI: Sindh Government Labour and HR Department Secretary Laeeq Ahmed has directed the Sindh Employees Social Security Institution (Sessi) commissioner to immediately halt multiple audits in a year, a statement said.

He also directed the institution to allow adjustment of Sessi contributions paid at Rs25,000 minimum wage and the other at Rs17,500 without any penalties.

Ahmed, while addressing members of the Site Association of Industry, announced to reactivate Sessi Helpdesk in the premises of the Association.

There are various flaws in labour laws, which will be discussed in future tripartite meetings, he said, adding that a checklist for inspections is also being prepared, while workers welfare funds (WWF) is being spent on land and flats, educational institutes, dowry grant and death grant.

“One window operation of various labour departments is being worked out including doing away with physical audits by various individual institutions and relying on one audit to be sufficient for all,” Ahmed said.

“For this purpose, ILO has been requested for a study, following which, work will be initiated on revamping of the entire system,” he added.

The labour secretary welcomed the proposal from ex-president Younus Bashir to adopt Sessi Valika hospital and requested a detailed proposal and stated that an independent board on the basis of public-private partnership, should see the affairs of the hospital.

Sessi Commissioner Ashgar Ali Ghanghro informed the members that Mazdoor Card is a machine readable smart card, “We have different private hospitals on board where patients are referred and Sessi pays for the expenses incurred.”

“We are also working on improving Sessi Valika hospital. For this purpose, MCPS doctors are being hired and only multinational companies’ medicines will be provided to patients,” he added.

Earlier, Site Association of Industry President Abdul Rasheed while welcoming the labour department guests, highlighted the issues related to Labour Courts, noting that labour court matters are creating problems for industries which should be looked into and asked to share details of Mazdoor Card with the Association.

Labour Sub-Committee Chairman Abdul Kadir Bilwani briefed the Secretary labour secretary about the labour related matters which included re-activation of Sessi Helpdesk, multiple inspections and audits, minimum wage contribution, one window operation, Benazir Mazdoor Card, workman compensation department and Valika hospital.

Former president Majyd Aziz requested the labour secretary to induct a representative of Site Association of Industry in the STEVTA Board as the association represents the oldest and largest industrial zone of Pakistan.

He suggested taking nominations from EFP and PWF, both of which are on ILO record and are genuine representatives of employers and workers.

The labour secretary was accompanied by Sessi commissioner, Minimum Wage Board chairman, Sindh Labour regional director and other officials of his department.

Site Association of Industry President Abdul Rasheed, Senior Vice President Saud Mahmood, Vice President Muhammad Kamran Arbi, former presidents Younus Bashir, Abdul Hadi, Majyd Aziz, Abdul Kadir Bilwani, Labour Sub-Committee attended the meeting.

Former senior vice president Saleem Nagaria, Anwer Aziz, Riaz Dhedhi, Touseef Ahmed, Altaf Hussain, Haris Shakoor, Shahid Ghazanfar and others also attended the meeting.

