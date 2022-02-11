Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

11th Feb, 2022. 11:11 am
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

Someone steals Chacha Pakistani’s mobile phone

Web Desk BOL News

11th Feb, 2022. 11:11 am

Muhammed Farooq Anjum alias Chacha Pakistani. Image: File

LAHORE: Muhammed Farooq Anjum alias Chacha Pakistani, who came from Dubai to watch the Pakistan Super League 7 matches, has been robbed of his mobile phone in Lahore, Bol news reported on Friday.

Chacha Pakistani said somebody stole his phone when some cricket fans were making pictures with him. He said our people should shun such misconducts.

“I go to everywhere to support the Pakistani cricketers,” he said adding that the Lahori fans crossed the limit.

He, however, acknowledged that not everyone was the same, but such incidents took place because of few people.

Read more: PSL 7: Talent hunt for Pakistan’s next cricket commentator

In a recent meeting between Lahore Commissioner Mohammad Usman Younis and Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ramiz Raja, security of the PSL matches, municipal and Covid arrangements were discussed.

During the meeting, it was decided that around two million masks will be distributed among the tournament organisers and spectators under the ‘Lahore Wear Mask Campaign’ for free.

The commissioner and PCB CEO Faisal Hussain had signed the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in this regard.

Usman Younis had said that the masks would be given to the PCB. He had further added that at every gate of the Gaddafi Stadium, mask counters will be established.

Read More

19 hours ago
Family affair as Strolz wins Olympic combined gold

Johannes Strolz of Austria overcame adversity to win Olympic alpine combined gold...
19 hours ago
Big hitters and a superstar namesake: Five to watch in IPL auction

Some of the world's top cricketers will be among 590 players in...
20 hours ago
Cummins, Smith, Warner to miss first phase of IPL

Australia will be touring Pakistan for the first time in 24 years....
22 hours ago
PSL 2022: Multan Sultans to face Peshawar Zalmi in tonight's fixture

Pakistan Super League (PSL) Lahore leg will start today at the Gaddafi...
23 hours ago
PCB Level-2 Coach Education Course begins at Inzamam-ul-Haq HPC

A six-day Level-2 Coach Education Course organized by Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB)...
23 hours ago
Babar Azam maintains top spot in ICC Men's Batting ranking

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam continues to rule the International Cricket Council (ICC)...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Usman T. Malik
14 mins ago
Writer Usman Malik becomes first Pakistani to win Crawford Award

Pakistani-American writer Usman T. Malik has won the 2022 Crawford Award, presented...
19 mins ago
Here’s Ahmed Ali Butt & Arsalan Naseer’s take on Aamir Liaquat’s third marriage

One of the most acclaimed television hosts Aamir Liaquat shocked the nation...
Qadri proposes to mark ‘Int’l Hijab Day’ on March 8
36 mins ago
Qadri proposes to mark ‘Int’l Hijab Day’ on March 8

ISLAMABAD: Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Minister Pir Noorul Haq Qadri Thursday...
57 mins ago
Fawad says Shehbaz, Hamza to be indicted on Feb 18 in money laundering case

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Friday...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600