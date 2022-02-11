Someone steals Chacha Pakistani’s mobile phone

LAHORE: Muhammed Farooq Anjum alias Chacha Pakistani, who came from Dubai to watch the Pakistan Super League 7 matches, has been robbed of his mobile phone in Lahore, Bol news reported on Friday.

Chacha Pakistani said somebody stole his phone when some cricket fans were making pictures with him. He said our people should shun such misconducts.

“I go to everywhere to support the Pakistani cricketers,” he said adding that the Lahori fans crossed the limit.

He, however, acknowledged that not everyone was the same, but such incidents took place because of few people.

Read more: PSL 7: Talent hunt for Pakistan’s next cricket commentator

In a recent meeting between Lahore Commissioner Mohammad Usman Younis and Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ramiz Raja, security of the PSL matches, municipal and Covid arrangements were discussed.

During the meeting, it was decided that around two million masks will be distributed among the tournament organisers and spectators under the ‘Lahore Wear Mask Campaign’ for free.

The commissioner and PCB CEO Faisal Hussain had signed the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in this regard.

Usman Younis had said that the masks would be given to the PCB. He had further added that at every gate of the Gaddafi Stadium, mask counters will be established.