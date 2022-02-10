South Africa finalize home tour agianst Bangladesh

Cricket South Africa has confirmed on Wednesday that Bangladesh will be touring the country in March-April this year. The tour will comprise of three ODIs, that will be a part of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League, and two Tests as a part of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2021-23.

The first and third ODIs will be played on the pitch Centurion while the second ODI will be played in Johannesburg.

The two Tests will be played in Durban and Gqeberha from March 31.

“SuperSport Park will host two of the ODI matches, with the third taken by the Imperial Wanderers, while the coastal cities of Durban and Gqeberha will take on the Test fixtures,” the release stated.

Proteas stand fourth in the WTC rankings with the recent home series win over India last month by 2-1. On the other hand, Bangladesh is seventh in the rankings with only one win in the four Tests played so far.

SERIES ANNOUNCEMENT🚨 Hollywoodbets Kingsmead Stadium, Durban and St George's Park, Gqeberha will host the #BetwayTestSeries as Bangladesh head to our shores to take on the #Proteas in 3 Betway ODIs and 2 Tests from 18 Mar-12 Apr 🔗https://t.co/q7xTXqAWR6#SAvBAN #BePartOfIt pic.twitter.com/yHifNEK2Ts — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) February 9, 2022

In the World Cup Super League standings, the Tigers are currently at the second spot behind England, while the Proteas stand at tenth position.

However, it is to be noted that South Africa clean sweep India in the recent home ODI series.

Schedule

1st ODI – SuperSport Park, Centurion, Friday, 18 March

2nd ODI – Wanderers, Johannesburg, Sunday, 20 March

3rd ODI – SuperSport Park, Centurion, Wednesday, 23 March

1st Test – Kingsmead, Durban, Thursday, 31 March to Monday 04 April

2nd Test – St. George’s Park Cricket Ground, Gqeberha, Friday, 08 April to Tuesday, 12 April