01st Feb, 2022. 01:47 pm

South Punjab suffered in the past due to injustice, says PM Imran Khan

Prime Minister Imran Khan. Image: APP

Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan on Tuesday said that South Punjab suffered in the past due to injustice and was kept deprived of its due share in jobs and budgets.

He was addressing a ceremony on the occasion of launching the Sehat Insaf Card in Bahawalpur division. After various parts of Punjab, the government has launched Sehat Insaf Card for 15 million population of Bahawalpur district, Rahim Yar Khan and Bahawalnagar in the division.

Under the programme, each family in the division will be entitled to health insurance of up to Rs1 million in a year at public as well as various private hospitals.

PM Khan claimed that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)-led government is spending money on South Punjab which has never been spent before. The people of the region didn’t get their due share in jobs and budgets as per their population, he added.

He assured that next time, he will be in the region for the opening of the South Punjab Secretariat.

The premier said the Punjab government is spending Rs400 billion on the health card. “How an individual who gets his ailment treated in a foreign country can think of the poor?” he questioned.

PM Khan said, “We cannot have enough money in the next five years to build hospitals for everyone.” He added that the private sector will establish healthcare facilities in small cities and rural areas and people would get free treatment from there through Sehat Insaf Card.

He said the World Bank declared the government’s Ehsaas programme as the fourth-best in the world among global social protection measures.

