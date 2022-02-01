South Punjab suffered in the past due to injustice, says PM Imran Khan

Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan on Tuesday said that South Punjab suffered in the past due to injustice and was kept deprived of its due share in jobs and budgets.

He was addressing a ceremony on the occasion of launching the Sehat Insaf Card in Bahawalpur division. After various parts of Punjab, the government has launched Sehat Insaf Card for 15 million population of Bahawalpur district, Rahim Yar Khan and Bahawalnagar in the division.

Under the programme, each family in the division will be entitled to health insurance of up to Rs1 million in a year at public as well as various private hospitals.

PM Khan claimed that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)-led government is spending money on South Punjab which has never been spent before. The people of the region didn’t get their due share in jobs and budgets as per their population, he added.

