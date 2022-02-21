Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

AFP News Agency

21st Feb, 2022. 04:29 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

Sri Lanka completes return of illegal waste to Britain

AFP News Agency

21st Feb, 2022. 04:29 pm
Sri lanka

COLOMBO – Sri Lanka shipped out to Britain on Monday the last of several hundred containers filled with thousands of tonnes of illegally imported waste, officials said.

Several Asian countries have in recent years been pushing back against an onslaught of refuse from wealthier nations and have started turning back unwanted shipments.

The waste from Britain arrived in Sri Lanka between 2017 and 2019 and was listed as “used mattresses, carpets and rugs”.

But in reality it also contained biowaste from hospitals including body parts from mortuaries, according to customs officials.

The containers were not chilled and some of them gave off a powerful stench.

The 45 containers loaded onto a ship at a Colombo port on Monday were the final batch of 263 containers holding around 3,000 tonnes of waste.

“There could be fresh attempts to import such hazardous cargo, but we will be vigilant and ensure that this does not happen again,” customs chief Vijitha Ravipriya said.

The first 21 containers holding medical waste were returned to Britain in September 2020, according to customs.

A local company had imported the waste from Britain, saying it planned to recover the springs from used mattresses as well as cotton to be reshipped to manufacturers abroad.

But customs failed to find credible evidence of such “resource recovery”.

A local environmental activist group filed a petition demanding the waste be returned to its sender and Sri Lanka’s Court of Appeal upheld the petition in 2020.

Customs maintained that all the containers had been brought into the country in violation of international law governing the shipment of hazardous waste, including plastics.

A Sri Lankan investigation in 2019 found the importer had reshipped about 180 tonnes of waste brought into the island to India and Dubai in 2017 and 2018.

The Philippines, Indonesia and Malaysia have also returned hundreds of containers of refuse back to their countries of origin.

Read More

33 mins ago
Iran president makes maiden Gulf trip for gas, nuclear talks

DOHA - Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi arrived in Qatar on his first...
38 mins ago
Iranian fighter jet crashes into school, three killed

TEHRAN - An Iranian F-5 fighter jet crashed into a school compound in...
49 mins ago
Courteney Cox aka Monica Geller shared the feelings she had on the Friend's Reunion

After her role as Monica Geller on the hit television show FRIENDS,...
1 hour ago
Chinese researchers develop highly efficient perovskite solar cells

BEIJING - Chinese researchers have developed a type of perovskite solar cells...
1 hour ago
China denies Australia's ship laser 'intimidation' claim

BEIJING - Beijing on Monday denied Australian allegations that a Chinese naval...
2 hours ago
Investigation claims Credit Suisse handled dirty money

PARIS - Credit Suisse handled billions of dollars in dirty money for...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Diana
7 mins ago
Kristen Stewart bashed for ‘irresponsibly’ attempting to puke in her Diana role

An eating disorder charity condemned Kristen Stewart's comments about 'trying to puke'...
Alexandra Daddario
12 mins ago
Alexandra Daddario’s home targeted by a man with a loaded handgun

Alexandra Daddario's house was reportedly targeted by 'an enraged man' who refused...
12 mins ago
Chrissy Teigen and husband are planning for another pregnancy!

After a miscarriage in 2020, model Chrissy Teigen and her musician husband...
PSL 7 Points table
14 mins ago
Today’s PSL 7 Points table on, 21st February 2022

PSL 7 Points table: Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi – 30th match...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600