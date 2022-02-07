SRK misread for spitting on Lata Mangeshkar’s mortal remains

India’s iconic singer Lata Mangeshkar passed away Sunday morning after being on the ventilator for a few days. She was 92.

She breathed her last at Mumbai’s Breach Candy hospital and left millions of fans mourning over the huge loss.

The singer who ruled the music industry for nearly six decades received a state funeral in India and a multitude of stars attended her last rituals.

Among a number of Bollywood celebrities, King Shah Rukh Khan was also spotted paying his tribute to the late legend.

However, his love for the singer was mistaken by a number of Hindu extremists who blamed the star for spitting on Lata’s mortal remains.

SRK was papped in a white shirt and beige pants along with his manager Pooja Dadlani during the funeral ceremony.

The video of King Khan praying on Lata’s mortal remains went viral on social media.

The star could be seen praying as per Islamic teachings and later on blowing air which was mistaken by a lot of Hindu nationals who blamed him for spitting.

Listen @iamsrk, Lata Mangeshkar’s funeral was done according to Hindu rituals and nobody asked you to spit there. And it wasn’t necessary for you to remove your mask to bow your head. — Tushar Kant Naik ॐ♫₹ (@Tushar_KN) February 6, 2022

You have done a shameful act @iamsrk

How dare you spit at Lata Maa’s funeral!? 😠 https://t.co/zR2Xq9KuJx — Anshuman Banka (Shadow of my Photon SSR ❤) (@DemonGod21) February 6, 2022



On the other hand, a number of SRK’s fans popped up on social media in his support.

Stay Strong @iamsrk ❤️🙏 Today Bjp bhakts are targetting this man for unnecessary. he is just reading dua and blown it which is usually the ritual..

But they are setting fake narrative that he spits on Lata aai funeral..😡 Love from Sk fans ❤️❤️#SalmanKhan #ShahRukhKhan pic.twitter.com/fT5wuam9lR — Sumit (@BeingCASumit) February 6, 2022

#ShahRukhKhan Lata Mangeshkar’s family was present at her funeral they didn’t have any problem #SRK reciting dua and blowing at Lata Ji’s body, but the bigots are erupting on Twitter like they are the NAJAYEZ AWLAD of Lataji’s servants. — Basit (@btbasit02) February 7, 2022

Notably, Lata Mangeshkar was admitted to the hospital after her covid-19 test turned positive and later was diagnosed with Pneumonia.

She was on the vent for the past many days as her health continued to deteriorate and finally, she left this world for her eternal journey.