07th Feb, 2022. 10:43 am
SRK misread for spitting on Lata Mangeshkar’s mortal remains

07th Feb, 2022. 10:43 am

India’s iconic singer Lata Mangeshkar passed away Sunday morning after being on the ventilator for a few days. She was 92.

She breathed her last at Mumbai’s Breach Candy hospital and left millions of fans mourning over the huge loss.

The singer who ruled the music industry for nearly six decades received a state funeral in India and a multitude of stars attended her last rituals.

Read more: PM Modi, Shah Rukh Khan attend Lata Mangeshkar’s last rites

Among a number of Bollywood celebrities, King Shah Rukh Khan was also spotted paying his tribute to the late legend.

However, his love for the singer was mistaken by a number of Hindu extremists who blamed the star for spitting on Lata’s mortal remains.

SRK was papped in a white shirt and beige pants along with his manager Pooja Dadlani during the funeral ceremony.

The video of King Khan praying on Lata’s mortal remains went viral on social media.

The star could be seen praying as per Islamic teachings and later on blowing air which was mistaken by a lot of Hindu nationals who blamed him for spitting.


On the other hand, a number of SRK’s fans popped up on social media in his support.

Notably, Lata Mangeshkar was admitted to the hospital after her covid-19 test turned positive and later was diagnosed with Pneumonia.

Read more: Shah Rukh Khan to appear in Rajkumar Hirani’s next

She was on the vent for the past many days as her health continued to deteriorate and finally, she left this world for her eternal journey.

