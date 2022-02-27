Standing on a solid foundation

Euphoria in the kingdom to commemorate establishment of First Saudi State in 1727

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia celebrated the anniversary of the Founding Day on February 22 to commemorate its foundation nearly 300 years ago for the first time. The festivities were expected to continue for three days.

The kingdom’s new Founding Day celebrates the true birthday of the First Saudi State in 1727.

According to The Gulf, last month, Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz announced February 22 as an official holiday, to mark the establishment of the first Saudi state in the Arabian Peninsula.

The kingdom’s citizens and residents celebrated with families, as students were given an extended weekend until Saturday, February 26.

Parades, music and activities

Malls adorned with flags were hosting live music and traditional dance performances as part of Nejnaj — a countrywide programme to raise public awareness about the kingdom’s development and achievements through presentations in Jeddah, Dammam, Taif, Hail, Tabuk, Riyadh, Abha and Al Baha.

Moreover, Arab News reported that in honour of the Kingdom’s inaugural Founding Day, Ithra celebrated in the most Saudi way possible — by having a camel parade at its headquarters in Dhahran.

Camels are synonymous with Saudi pride and are even mentioned in the Holy Quran.

The chairman of the Camel Club, Fahd bin Falah bin Hathleen, said camels were vital to the history of the country and were its past, present, and future.

“Camels have a long history and everlasting glory for the Arab and Saudi man in particular, and the care for camels in itself is a care for people, because camels are their history, strength and pride. For decades throughout the Arab world, people used camels to travel from one place to another, feeding from their milk and meat,” he said.

The Ithra parade camels were award-winning, with one of them having scooped first place in a recent competition, and they were also among the most expensive in the world.

People dressed in traditional clothing, taking selfies and videos in anticipation of the main event, and Saudi flags fluttered proudly in the wind.

A spectacular parade in Riyadh late on February 22 capped a day of celebrations to mark Saudi Arabia’s inaugural Founding Day holiday.

More than 3,500 participants in traditional dress from each region marched through Wadi Nemar in the Saudi capital. “It’s an amazing experience,” Razan Abdan, 28, from Qassim, told Arab News.

“I feel so overwhelmed with all the culture I’m surrounded by. It’s amazing to see every region in the country participating.”

Events took place throughout the kingdom to commemorate the establishment of the First Saudi State in 1727.

In Diriyah, the day began with a military parade by Saudi cavalry on horses and camels, paying homage to the men who rode across the Arabian Peninsula during the formation of the Saudi state. Musicians in traditional dress blew trumpets and smacked a daf, a percussion instrument dating from the times of Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace be Upon Him).

Young Dalia Al-Rawdhan, wearing a red floral dress and a golden headpiece, held her little brother, who was dressed in the Saudi dagla, as they watched the Diriyah parade.

The children’s mother, Rana, told Arab News: “The inspiration I had for my kids’ national costumes was taken from our clothes back home. We are from the west, specifically from Hail.

“We made sure our kids know the history of Founding Day and participate in it and have an idea about it. It is their identity and it is important to know it.”

Parents of Saudi schoolchildren gathered symbolic items that highlighted the culture of the Kingdom or small flags bearing the Founding Day logo, prepared traditional dishes for their children to distribute among fellow students, and put together traditional costumes for children to wear to school.

“As a Saudi mother and a lover of my country, I was pleased about my child’s participation in Founding Day,” mother-of-two Maha Salama said.

The schools in Saudi Arabiya also celebrated this day with great zeal. The schools celebrated the country’s first Founding Day under the theme of “When We First Started,” which stressed the importance of young people knowing the history of the Saudi state.

Greetings from the world

Apart from the celebrations by the citizens and residents of the kingdom, ambassadors and senior diplomats in Saudi Arabia and around the world have congratulated King Salman, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, and the Saudi people on the country’s first Founding Day, wishing them all further peace, progress and prosperity.

On this historic occasion, French Ambassador Ludovic Pouille told Arab News: “We celebrate, for the first time in Riyadh and throughout Saudi Arabia, the Founding Day.

That is, the founding of the first Saudi state by Imam Mohammed bin Saud in 1727. First of all, I would like to congratulate King Salman, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, and the friendly Saudi people on this historic day.

“This is an important event that highlights the historical depth of the kingdom, whose existence spans over nearly three centuries. This depth is particularly noticeable in Diriyah. It was the first capital of the Saudi state and is, today, the subject of a major renovation and development plan.

“I am very happy to see my Saudi friends expressing pride in their long history through many events, shows, concerts and exhibitions that are organised throughout the day, all over the kingdom.

It is an opportunity to witness the exceptional depth and diversity of a country that is constantly changing, evolving and developing, and that knows how to combine tradition and modernity.

Furthermore, German Ambassador Dieter Lamle told Arab News: “This is my pleasure to extend our sincere congratulations and best wishes to the king, the crown prince, and the people of Saudi Arabia on Founding Day.

We are looking forward to witnessing the celebrations that will display the rich cultural and historical heritage of Saudi Arabia.”

British ambassador Neil Crompton said: “Congratulations to all our Saudi friends on the first ever Founding Day. As an ambassador it’s a fantastic privilege (to be) in the Kingdom at this time when so much is going on, so much change happening. We also enjoy learning a great deal about its fascinating history and look forward to learning more as a lot of events are happening on this occasion.”

According to Saudi Gazette, apart from the festivities and celebrations, the Ministry of Interior, represented by the General Directorate of Passports, launched a special stamp that illustrates the visual identity of the Kingdom’s Founding Day on February 22 each year to celebrate the anniversary of founding of Saudi Arabia in 1727 AD.

The stamp demonstrates various essential historical meanings related to the glory and the nobility of Saudi history. The logo will be stamped on the passports of people traveling on the day as a symbol of honouring the national memory.

During the Founding Day celebrations, the passengers were welcomed at the entry points by presenting them with roses and souvenirs to commemorate the history of the nation and the march of its leaders.

The pride of the Saudi citizens on the Kingdom’s glorious past rooted in more than three centuries of history was well demonstrated during the celebrations.

Courtesy: Arab News, The Gulf and Saudi Gazette