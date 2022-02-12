Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

12th Feb, 2022. 05:47 pm
State minister terms robust auto sales as ‘sign of economic stability’

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib. Image: File

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Saturday said there has been a surge in sales of the auto sector which clearly indicates that the country has a stable economy.

In the first seven months of the ongoing fiscal year, sales of car increased by 61.5 per cent, trucks by 80 per cent, jeeps and pickups by 56 per cent, and farm tractors by 16 per cent, he said in a tweet while highlighting robust sales.

The minister said overall automobile sales stood at 131,759 units during the seven months which were 81,569 units in the previous financial year.

Further, addressing a ceremony at Governor House in Lahore earlier in the day, the state minister said the government wants to fortify ‘ press freedom’ in the country.

He said the incumbent government passed the media bill aimed at providing a safe atmosphere to the journalist community.

He assured reformation will be brought in media-related laws and the journalist community’s proposals in this regard will be welcomed.

