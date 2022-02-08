Steps being taken to promote skill-based education: President Alvi

President Dr Arif Alvi met with a delegation of Professional Education Foundation (PEF) led by its chairman Hafeez-ul-Haq in Islamabad. Image: Radio Pakistan

President Arif Alvi on Tuesday said steps are being taken to promote professional and skill-based education in the country to help provide employment to the youth.

He was talking to a delegation of Professional Education Foundation (PEF) led by its chairman Hafeez-ul-Haq in Islamabad.

The president underscored the need for promoting virtual education which is cost-effective and easily accessible.

He said the government is focusing on educational development and has announced 50,000 scholarships to encourage deserving students to get higher education.

Alvi added facilitating the differently-abled students is his topmost priority and the higher education commission (HEC) has also formulated a policy that exempts the students with disabilities from tuition and hostel fees.

The PEF chairman the president about the scholarships and interest-free loans offered to those brilliant students who obtained admissions in professional educational institutions on merit but could not afford to pay their fees.

Alvi appreciated the efforts and contribution of the foundation for supporting the deserving students.