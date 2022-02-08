Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Staff Reporter BOL News

08th Feb, 2022. 10:17 pm
Stocks remain bullish on upbeat economic results

KSE-100 gains 127 points on lower T-bill yields Image: File

KARACHI: The Pakistan bourse managed to close in a green territory, as recovery was seen in the chemical and power sectors owing to the corporate results coupled with healthy dividend announcements.

Ahsan Mehanti at Arif Habib Corp said that the stocks closed higher on strong financial results and record receipts in Roshan Digital Accounts (RDAs).

“The higher global crude oil prices, upbeat data on exports and reports of MSCI review over adding Pakistan to FM 100 Index played a catalyst role in the bullish close.”

The Pakistan stock exchange KSE-100 shares Index gained 0.23 per cent, or 106.7 points, to close at 45,947.95 points. The KSE-30 shares Index gained 0.2 per cent, or 36.53 points, to close at 17,962.8 points.

As many as 364 scrips were active of which 153 advanced, 184 declined and 27 remained unchanged.

The ready market volumes stood at 187.37 million shares, compared with the turnover of 150.1 million shares in the last trading session.

Waqar Iqbal at JS global said that the trading activity was dull as the market hunted for a fresh trigger to move from current levels. “Going forward, slight corrections can be expected and we advise investors to book profits at current levels.”

The MSCI announcement due Wednesday, is likely to come out as a non-event for the market.

The companies which reflected the highest gains, included Premier Sugar up Rs39.5 to close at Rs577/share, and Sapphire Fiber up Rs34.86 to close at Rs955/share.

The companies which reflected the most losses, included Otsuka Pakistan down Rs18.88 to close at Rs241.12/share, and Wah Noble down Rs14.75 to close at Rs215.25/share.

The highest volumes were witnessed in Hum Network with a turnover of 23.13 million shares. The scrip gained 27 paisas to close at Rs7.77/share, followed by Engro Polymer with a turnover of 14.7 million shares, as it gained Rs3.7 to close at Rs61.21/share. WorldCall Telecom remained the third with a turnover of 14.21 million shares. It shed 3 paisas to finish at Rs2.2/share.

