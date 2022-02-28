Stryvve Pakistan holds corporate cricket tournament

KARACHI: As many as six companies participated in the Corporate Tapeball Cricket Tournament, organised by Stryvve Pakistan.

The country’s leading corporates including Siemens Pakistan, Bank Islami, Dollar Industries, Hilton Pharma, Ghandhara Nissan and Elsewedy Electric competed against each other.

Hilton Pharma won the final after an exciting match against Bank Islami,

Stryvve Founder Pakistan Khurram Khan said, “Stryvve encouraged healthy outdoor and sporting activities like cricket. Such activities provide opportunity to go out in the open air, keep away from screen and other electronic devices and break the monotony of routine work life.”

Stryvve Pakistan is a management consulting and training platform that provides workshops for personality development, consultancy for organisational changes, and training for business and technical skill enhancement.