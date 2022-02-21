Summer to see unprecedented gas shortages, claims Sherry Rehman

PPP Senator Sherry Rehman claimed on Monday that the upcoming summer season would see “unprecedented gas shortages because the government had been unable to secure two new Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) terminals from Japan and Qatargas consortiums.

“Unbelievable incompetence [of the PTI government], given the urgent need for gas in Pakistan,” said Rehman on Twitter.

The summer will see unprecedented gas shortages as Govt has been unable to secure 2 new LNG terminals from Japan & Qatargas consortiums with investors finding a go-slow on pipeline capacity and financial close. Unbelievable incompetence given the urgent need for gas in Pakistan. pic.twitter.com/mYnbLgJ0KO — SenatorSherryRehman (@sherryrehman) February 21, 2022

Last month, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi had said that the incumbent government successfully steered the country out of a difficult situation by dint of its tight decisions.

Addressing a ceremony in Multan, he had said that ten dams were being constructed to strengthen the agriculture sector and produce cheap electricity, reflecting our long-term planning for the development of the country.

Read more: Gas crisis will continue till summer due to govt’s mismanagement: Sherry Rehman

He had said that the government was negotiating the gas pipeline project with Turkmenistan in order to solve the gas shortage in the country.

Previous governments had signed such agreements with the power generation companies that the government had to pay them even not consuming their electricity, Qureshi had said.